Fisker Says the PEAR Project Will Be a Sedan With Unique Characteristics

It sometimes happens that executives let people know elements of future projects because something slips. Only they know if that was on purpose or by mistake. Anyone close to Henrik Fisker may ask him which was the case in his latest tweet about the PEAR (Personal Electric Automotive Revolution) Project. Wanting or not, Fisker told us it would be a sedan with unique characteristics.
In his tweet, Fisker said that the car would be “out of this world” after an engineering meeting he had on July 6. The top version will be AWD, and the vehicle is on schedule to be put for sale in Q4 2023. He also mentioned that the base version would be sold for less than $30,000. We just wonder how the FP28 architecture (based on Foxconn’s MIH Open Platform) will help the PEAR achieve those goals.
It was when Fisker commented about what would set the PEAR apart that he mentioned it would have a “trunk mechanism never seen before.” Correct us if we are wrong, but Fisker would probably choose a word other than trunk if he was speaking about a hatchback or an SUV’s cargo compartment: rear door, tailgate, hatch… you name it. Check the tweet below:
Although sedans are not that popular in the US anymore, they are one of the best-selling vehicles in China. Sedans are also vehicles with the best aerodynamic characteristics, which can help them make the most of a relatively small (and affordable) battery pack. This can be one of the explanations for the low price target the PEAR has.
Fisker could also have used the word trunk to refer to the cargo compartment of any other car body type. In that case, the PEAR could be a smaller SUV, but it does not look like a logical choice. Having different sizes of the same body usually only happens when a company already has other segments covered. As we mentioned, sedans still have a large chunk of car sales in the largest automotive market in the world. Fisker may tell us more about that on Twitter – inadvertently or not.
I just sat in the engineering meeting yesterday! Our PEAR vehicle will be “out of this world” featuring a trunk mechanism never seen before. Top version will be 4WD…on target for Q4 2023, base <$30k. #fisker #love #EVs #ESG #innovation #ClimateAction #chip #deals #mobility pic.twitter.com/KOYqnvZnEq— Henrik Fisker (@henrikfisker) July 7, 2021
