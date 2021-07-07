Fisker Says the PEAR Project Will Be a Sedan With Unique Characteristics

AWD

SUV

I just sat in the engineering meeting yesterday! Our PEAR vehicle will be “out of this world” featuring a trunk mechanism never seen before. Top version will be 4WD…on target for Q4 2023, base <$30k. #fisker #love #EVs #ESG #innovation #ClimateAction #chip #deals #mobility pic.twitter.com/KOYqnvZnEq