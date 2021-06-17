Fisker and Magna Reveal When the Ocean Will Meet Production: November 17, 2022

Fisker and Magna have finally signed a binding manufacturing agreement for the Ocean. The electric SUV’s production even has a precise date for starting: November 17, 2022. About one year before that, it will make its official public premiere at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show in November.
The agreement would cover planned volumes for the vehicle, manufacturing costs, quality metrics, the ramp-up to full production, and everything that will allow it to start at $37,499 in the U.S. without government incentives. Not by chance, we are still waiting to see what Joe Biden will change regarding these incentives.
In Germany, where things are not slated to change that much after Angela Merkel is no longer at the helm, the car will cost less than €32,000, including taxes and subsidies, which are pretty generous.
The Fisker Ocean will use a platform called FM29, which is based on Magna’s own electric vehicle platform. That will make it a sibling to the Sony Vision-S when it reaches the market. We have already tried to learn its name with Magna, but the company never disclosed any info about this architecture, possibly because it will never want to have its own car brand.
Fisker plans to manufacture the Ocean with Magna until 2029, which will make it have a lifespan of seven years. The FM29 platform may also give birth to other Fisker vehicles, but the next one will be the Pear (Personal Electric Automotive Revolution).
Curiously, Fisker will manufacture it with Foxconn, with the MIH Open electric car platform. Fisker decided to give the architecture a different name: FP28. The car will be made in the US on a site that is yet to be defined, but it should be very soon if they want to start producing it by Q4 2023. It is a good thing that manufacturing suppliers do not have human feelings like jealousy.
In Germany, where things are not slated to change that much after Angela Merkel is no longer at the helm, the car will cost less than €32,000, including taxes and subsidies, which are pretty generous.
The Fisker Ocean will use a platform called FM29, which is based on Magna’s own electric vehicle platform. That will make it a sibling to the Sony Vision-S when it reaches the market. We have already tried to learn its name with Magna, but the company never disclosed any info about this architecture, possibly because it will never want to have its own car brand.
Fisker plans to manufacture the Ocean with Magna until 2029, which will make it have a lifespan of seven years. The FM29 platform may also give birth to other Fisker vehicles, but the next one will be the Pear (Personal Electric Automotive Revolution).
Curiously, Fisker will manufacture it with Foxconn, with the MIH Open electric car platform. Fisker decided to give the architecture a different name: FP28. The car will be made in the US on a site that is yet to be defined, but it should be very soon if they want to start producing it by Q4 2023. It is a good thing that manufacturing suppliers do not have human feelings like jealousy.