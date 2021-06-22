Fisker Ocean Extreme Will Have Dual Motors and Over 400 KW (545 Hp)

AWD

kW

Ok, a little more info ahead of November specification release! The top Fisker Ocean Extreme will have dual motors with a combined power output of a over 400 KW (+545 HP)! —-#Fisker #love #EVs #power #ESG #4WD pic.twitter.com/IKjhUboqE1 — Henrik Fisker (@henrikfisker) June 21, 2021

SUV

According to Henrik Fisker, the Ocean will have a derivative called Extreme with one motor per axle. Apart from being anvehicle, it will also offer more than 400– or 545 hp. Check his tweet below.That’s obviously not the entry-level Ocean, which will cost $37,499 in the U.S. without government incentives – yet to be redefined by the Joe Joe Biden administration – and less than €32,000 in Germany, but only after including taxes and subsidies.Fisker said the Ocean will be made with recyclable materials and will have a focus on sustainability. Is it not clear if the vehicle will keep the dimensions Fisker revealed at the CES 2020. According to the company, it would be 4.64 meters (182.7 inches) long, 1,93 m (76 in) wide, and 1,62 m (63.6 in) tall.The company also disclosed that thewould be able to carry 566 liters (20 cubic feet) of cargo in the trunk. Removing the parcel shelf helps the driver accommodate up to 708 liters (25 cubic feet) there, while folding the rear seats allows the Ocean to carry 1,274 liters (45 cubic feet) of whatever the owner wants. We have the impression that those measurements will change a bit when the final car is revealed.At the CES 2020, Fisker also said that all Ocean derivatives would be AWD apart from the entry-level. They would present more than 225 kW (more than 300 hp), and the ultra-high-performance version would go from 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) in less than 3 seconds. Would that Ocean be the Extreme? We’ll have to wait for the Los Angeles Auto Show to confirm – or for Henrik Fisker’s following tweets.