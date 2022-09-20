Fisker and Wallbox Shake Hands for Home EV Charging Global Partnership

Fisker has teamed up with Wallbox, a leading provider of energy management, to offer home EV charging solutions to customers across the globe. Fisker customers will be able to purchase Wallbox home EV chargers through the carmaker’s website in the United States, Canada and in European launch markets.
Furthermore, Wallbox’s best-selling charger, the Pulsar Plus (one of the smallest smart universal EV chargers), will be available in North America through Fisker.
In Europe, Fisker will sell the Pulsar Max model, which can deliver top charging speeds (like the Plus), while also offering the company’s full energy management suite, meaning you get solar charging functionality. Both chargers will feature customized Fisker and Wallbox logos and can be installed pretty much anywhere from homes to offices or in multi-unit structures.
“Fisker is laser-focused on giving our customers simple and intuitive technology combined with clever design to make owning an EV easier. Together with Wallbox, we are providing class-leading, competitively priced chargers for Fisker owners,” said company chairman and CEO, Henrik Fisker.
“Wallbox’ track record of delivering well-designed, innovative, and dependable charging systems on a global scale makes the partnership a perfect fit for our customers and our business.”
The two companies will also offer home installation services in Europe, whereas for the U.S. and Canada, installation will be handled by COIL – recently acquired by Wallbox.
The first Wallbox Pulsar Plus smart chargers will be available for Fisker Ocean reservation holders come November of this year in the U.S. and Canada. As for customers in Europe, they’re getting the Pulsar Max smart charger (also in November) in the following markets: Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden and the UK.
“Making home charging accessible is key to accelerating the transition to EVs globally and partnering with Fisker will allow us to support more drivers as they make the transition,” said Wallbox exec Douglas Alfaro. “There is a natural alignment between our two brands, so we are excited to announce our partnership with Fisker.”
