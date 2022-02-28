Fully Electric Fisker Ocean SUV Lands in Barcelona for European Debut

Fisker have finally brought their fully electric Ocean SUV to Europe, choosing the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona as the setting for this debut. Deliveries in the United States, as well as select European and Scandinavian countries, should begin shortly after production kicks off in November of this year.
In the UK, you’ll have to pay upwards of £34,990 (excluding subsidies) for the entry-level Ocean Sport, which offers a range of 275 miles (442 km). Meanwhile, the flagship spec Ocean Extreme variant can travel for 390 miles (627 km) on a single charge, thanks to its dual-motor AWD setup, featuring three driving modes and a host of innovative safety functions.
“Mobile World Congress in Barcelona is the ideal place to showcase the Fisker Ocean, as our vehicle is full of advanced technology, including over-the-air offerings that we will take to a new level,” said company CEO Henrik Fisker.
“With the Fisker Ocean's combination of performance, value and sustainability, I believe we have a unique electric vehicle with industry-first features, such as California Mode, a 17.1-inch rotating screen and the longest range in our segment.”
“Europe is critical to the company’s success as we work towards building the most sustainable vehicle and starting production in November,” he added.
As of today, 47 Fisker Ocean prototypes are under construction, with the CEO himself having reviewed their development just last week. The EV-maker is developing a comprehensive European strategy, which includes establishing an office in Munich, but also building a brand experience center in Germany, with other European countries to follow.
Last year, Fisker created its Magic Works division in England, a branch that will develop special edition variants of the company’s vehicles, alongside other various projects.
If you fancy yourself a potential Ocean buyer, you should know the EV comes with an industry-leading basic warranty of six years / 100,000 km (62,000 miles), a powertrain warranty of 10 years / 160,000 km, and a battery warranty of 10 years / 160,000 km (99,400 miles).
“Mobile World Congress in Barcelona is the ideal place to showcase the Fisker Ocean, as our vehicle is full of advanced technology, including over-the-air offerings that we will take to a new level,” said company CEO Henrik Fisker.
“With the Fisker Ocean's combination of performance, value and sustainability, I believe we have a unique electric vehicle with industry-first features, such as California Mode, a 17.1-inch rotating screen and the longest range in our segment.”
“Europe is critical to the company’s success as we work towards building the most sustainable vehicle and starting production in November,” he added.
As of today, 47 Fisker Ocean prototypes are under construction, with the CEO himself having reviewed their development just last week. The EV-maker is developing a comprehensive European strategy, which includes establishing an office in Munich, but also building a brand experience center in Germany, with other European countries to follow.
Last year, Fisker created its Magic Works division in England, a branch that will develop special edition variants of the company’s vehicles, alongside other various projects.
If you fancy yourself a potential Ocean buyer, you should know the EV comes with an industry-leading basic warranty of six years / 100,000 km (62,000 miles), a powertrain warranty of 10 years / 160,000 km, and a battery warranty of 10 years / 160,000 km (99,400 miles).