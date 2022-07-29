Fisker Ocean SUV Coming to 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, August 18-21

Fisker has announced that their fully electric Ocean SUV will be on display at Pebble Beach Automotive Week during this year’s Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, set to take place August 18-21. The eco-friendly people hauler is scheduled to go into production in November 2022 at a carbon-neutral factory in Austria, with the first 5,000 launch edition units earning the moniker Fisker Ocean One.

