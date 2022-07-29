Fisker Ocean SUV Coming to 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, August 18-21

Fisker has announced that their fully electric Ocean SUV will be on display at Pebble Beach Automotive Week during this year’s Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, set to take place August 18-21. The eco-friendly people hauler is scheduled to go into production in November 2022 at a carbon-neutral factory in Austria, with the first 5,000 launch edition units earning the moniker Fisker Ocean One.
Pebble Beach visitors will be able to catch the Ocean at Concours Village, which is said to be an ideal location for a five-passenger, emissions-free vehicle, which, by the way, is priced from just $37,499 in Sport trim.
“We are excited to be at Pebble Beach Concours to showcase one of the world’s most sustainable and innovative electric vehicles,” said company CEO Henrik Fisker. “It’s the first time we’re in northern California, and this setting offers our local stakeholders an opportunity to see, touch, and feel the Fisker Ocean.”
Those first lucky 5,000 buyers getting the Ocean One will end up with an SUV based on the high-specification Extreme trim. Additionally, the limited-edition variant comes with 22-inch F3 SlipStream alloy wheels with recycled carbon fiber inserts, a commemorative digital signature inside, plus model-specific exterior badging.
Meanwhile, sometime in the next few months, each reservation holder will get to finalize the details of their specific Fisker Ocean One.
Fun fact, earlier this year at CES 2022, Fisker showcased its revolutionary Advanced Driver Assistance System for the Ocean. This technology boasts four types of sensors, starting with an industry-leading surround-view camera suite, followed by a camera-based driver monitoring system, ultrasonic technology and the Digital Radar System.
Also, if you fancy yourself a future Fisker Ocean owner, you’ll be happy to learn that the EV features an industry-leading basic warranty of six years / 100,000 km (62,000 miles), a powertrain warranty of 10 years / 160,000 km (99,400 miles), and a battery warranty of 10 years / 160,000 km.
