Finding Paw Marks on Your Freshly Washed Car Won't Seem so Bad After This

It's happened to a lot of us: you wake up in the morning and walk to your car only to find its hood, sometimes even its roof - full of little paw marks. It's usually the neighbor's car or a stray one that has settled in the area, so it's nothing more than a minor nuisance.

7 photos







Dogs, on the other hand, don't tick any of these boxes. They can be pretty large and heavy, and they're usually very libertine in the way they use their very non-retractable claws. Something that this poor car got to experience fully to the desperation of its owner.



The dashcam captured the moment



After the canines



Hell, some people even buy paw-shaped stickers and plaster them all over their vehicles willingly, so it can't be that bad. Well, except for that rare occasion when it happens right after you've washed the car, it's not. Besides, cats are really light, so the risk of denting the bodywork is close to zero. Cats are also the only type of animal with retractable claws that can climb onto a vehicle. That means the sharp bits at the end of those cute paws are nestled safely between their toes, and would only come out if the car stopped petting them or touched their belly inappropriately.Dogs, on the other hand, don't tick any of these boxes. They can be pretty large and heavy, and they're usually very libertine in the way they use their very non-retractable claws. Something that this poor car got to experience fully to the desperation of its owner.The dashcam captured the moment a pack of dogs became very interested in what appears to be an older Ford Fiesta hatchback to the obvious despair of its owner. It's hard to tell what drove them to climb all over the poor car without having Dr. Doolitle around, but we're willing to suspect somebody in the building next to it threw something delicious out of the window which landed on its roof.After the canines have their way with the Fiesta - including that hilarious moment when the car's alarm goes off - under cover of darkness, we can see the distraught owner inspecting the damage in the morning. As he opens the hood, it becomes obvious we're talking about a lot of Turtle Wax. If only he hadn't installed that stupid alarm, he might have come away with nothing more than a few cute paw prints.