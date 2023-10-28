Fiat Strada Is On Its Way Back to Europe

The Fiat Strada is also known as the RAM 700. It is selling in buckets in Brazil and will soon reach Mexico as well. The idea of a tiny cargo carrier that can transport more stuff than a GMC Hummer EV probably rang a bell at Stellantis, which decided it should expand this vehicle's presence to more markets. The first sign that this is the case was revealed by pictures and a video that Richard Magno de Paula managed to capture close to Lisbon on October 18.

23 photos Photo: Richard Magno de Paula