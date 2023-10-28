This 1972 Chevy Nova Underwent a Full Restoration, Will Sneak Up on You With Mystery V8

When the third-generation Nova was introduced for the 1968 model year, Chevy was still using the ‘Chevy II’ moniker, which was subsequently retired the following year. Before they pulled the plug though, the carmaker’s marketing department got to have their fun with it big time.
We even found an official ad for the 1968 Chevy II Nova SS, and the slogan fittingly reads “Chevy II much”, which is a funny play on words. The ad also reads as follows: “Topside, it’s a neat little two-door. Underneath, it’s all set to move. Beefed-up suspension, wide oval red stripes and one of the greatest V8s you’ve ever ordered into action.”
I’ll be the first to admit, they weren’t exaggerating, although you could certainly do better than the base 350 ci V8 simply by option for either variant of the available big-block 396 ci V8, which you could get with either 350 hp or 375 hp.
That being said, what we have here is a 1972 model year Nova, powered by a replacement 454 ci V8, destroked to 427 ci, and subsequently rebuilt to feature forged alloy pistons, a 3.76”-stroke crankshaft, stainless steel valves, an Edelbrock Performer intake manifold, MSD ignition wires, Hooker headers and a Holley 850-cfm four-barrel carburetor.
It’s an interesting setup, to say the least, and while the seller doesn’t provide a dyno chart, upwards of 400 horsepower should be expected. Whatever the final number is, it all goes to the rear wheels via a three-speed TH400 automatic transmission, which was also rebuilt many years back.
In terms of visuals, this car was repainted in Royal Blue Metallic, while the driver-side mirror, 427/Nova badging, and re-plated chrome bumpers were also part of the refurbishment process. Other highlights include the dual exhaust system with Flowmaster mufflers and turned-down outlets behind each rear wheel, but also the 15-inch Rally II wheels with BFGoodrich Radial T/A white letter tires.
Inside, the front and rear bench seats have been reupholstered in texture black vinyl, with other noteworthy elements including the floor-mounted B&M shifter, woodgrain door trim, the SS-style four-spoke steering wheel, a trio of custom auxiliary gauges (amperage, oil pressure, coolant temp), a Kenwood AM/FM stereo with a Pioneer subwoofer, seat belts and Nova-script floor mats.
This Chevy also comes with power steering, power-assisted front discs, replacement rear leaf springs and brake lines, plus polyurethane suspension bushings and heavy-duty front coil springs, among other things.
