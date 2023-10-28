This Halloween, Rockstar Games Seemingly Played Trick or Treat With GTA 6 Yet Again

This Halloween, Rockstar Games' latest GTA 6 scare was thematically appropriate, coming hot off the heels of another seemingly trolling maneuver on their part from Twitter/X. The usual social media venues were buzzing with elaborate GTA VI theories, but sadly, the developers had nothing new to say about the unreleased game, and fans were understandably disappointed again.
To get the entire picture, right at the end of September, Rockstar tweeted a photo with a visible "VI" in the background from the in-game Vinewood sign, and people started some of the most elaborate tinfoil hat conspiracies ever. October 4, 24, and 26 were thought to be the days when GTA 6 might have been announced, but like with every past theory, these ones, too, were quickly put to rest.
More recently, people discovered other pieces of "evidence," like a private video on Rockstar's YouTube channel. While expectations for the much-awaited announcement trailer were at an all-time high for fans deep down the rabbit hole, things didn't turn out as they hoped for, yet again.
It was just another Halloween-themed GTA Online trailer with no GTA 6 in sight. But while we're on the subject, let's see what's going on with the neverending saga of Grand Theft Auto V Online.
One of the first and most appealing Halloween-themed goodies players got was the 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor-inspired Albany Brigham muscle car. You can get this either by finishing the Ghost Exposed quest chain or subscribing to GTA+ and simply logging in. The catch is that you have until November 8 to do so.
Now, getting back to our business, this new update includes even more paranormal and supernatural encounters in Southern San Andreas, with twice the GTA$ and RP for Halloween-themed modes. There are also a bunch of masks and a cool parachute bag you can unlock by participating in various events.
If you see Jack-O'-Lanterns on porches and doorsteps, make sure you pick at least 10 per day up to a total of 200 for extra GTA$ rewards. If you partake in Business Battles, you'll walk away with three times the cash and RP, but also with the Conquest Mask, Famine Mask, War Mask, or Death Mask.
Freemode is another venue where you can earn triple the GTA$ and RP. Not to mention the Bodyguard or Associate gigs that might get you the Amber Vintage Devil Mask. No matter which of these you choose to do, don't forget to pay a visit to your old pal Simeon for some amazing-looking rides like the Albany Fränken Stange and Declasse Tornado Rat Rod at 50% off.
The Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom isn't something you want to miss, either. Not with the amazing-looking LCC Sanctus chopper at 40% off. It has Ghostrider vibes all over it.
Now, all that's left to do regarding GTA 6 is to sit back and wait for the holy announcement to come down from the heavens, maybe at The Game Awards on December 7.
