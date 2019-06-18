autoevolution
 

Fiat 500 Reaches 3 Million Units Sold Milestone in Europe

18 Jun 2019, 14:54 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
When it decided to revive the 500 nameplate back in 2007, Italian carmaker Fiat probably had little idea of how the struggles ahead would make the small city car one of its most successful models. But it realized that soon enough.
10 photos
Hellcat-Engined Fiat 500Hellcat-Engined Fiat 500Hellcat-Engined Fiat 500Hellcat-Engined Fiat 500Hellcat-Engined Fiat 500Hellcat-Engined Fiat 500Hellcat-Engined Fiat 500Hellcat-Engined Fiat 500Hellcat-Engined Fiat 500
Twelve years after it was revived, the 500 family reached an important milestone on the European continent: the 3 millionth car in the range, a 500C Star convertible in Stella White livery, was purchased by a customer.

Fiat didn’t specifically say whether the number includes sales of the first generation of the nameplate, but it did admit it refers to the 500 family as a whole, and not only to the base 500 model.

The Fiar 500 was born in 1957 at a time when small city cars were in high demand in the still war-torn Europe. Only one generation of the original 500 was ever made, but one that spanned over decades of production, until 1975.

It was then when the car was replaced by the infinitely less successful Fiat 126.

Revived in 2007, the 500 slowly grew to become part of a larger family. Presently, the nameplate sells in three body style, including an SUV variation: 500 hatchback, the 500L van and the 500X SUV. The most recent model of the pack is the SUV, which was presented with its first facelift last year.

The markets were the car is present have expanded as well, and the model even reached the United States, thanks to the union between the Italians and Chrysler about a decade ago, when the economic crisis was in full swing. It was this alliance that allowed the 500 range to expand to bigger body styles.

Presently, the car sells best in its home country, Italy. Still, 62 percent of all sales happen outside of the peninsula. The other biggest markets for the 500 in Europe are the UK, France, Germany and Spain.
Fiat 500 Fiat 500L Fiat 500X sales Fiat
press release
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
On Electric Harleys and New Generations 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? 5 Top Rated Electric Scooters to Cure Your Lime and Bird Addiction The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! 5 Must Have Truck Bed Accessories Your Pickup Badly Needs When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
FIAT models:
FIAT ArgoFIAT Argo CompactFIAT 500 XFIAT 500 X CrossoverFIAT Fullback Double CabFIAT Fullback Double Cab Heavy Duty PickupFIAT Fullback CrossFIAT Fullback Cross Fullsize PickupFIAT Fullback Extended CabFIAT Fullback Extended Cab Fullsize PickupAll FIAT models  
 
 