Ferrari Icona Spotted With Production Body, Could Be Revealed in November

Ferrari is working on the LaFerrari's successor for some time now, and its prototype was repeatedly spotted while testing with a mule body. This time, our spy photographers managed to capture the production body of the Ferrari Icona while it was being tested in Maranello, Italy.
According to the photographer who was on site, the prototype was doing acceleration tests just before entering the premises of the Ferrari facility in Maranello. After hours of waiting to see the it again, the Italian hypercar was nowhere to be seen.
While the camouflage on this example is thick, rumors announce a body that is inspired by the Ferrari 330 P4 of 1967. Other information on the upcoming hypercar from Ferrari refers to its V12 powerplant, which was already heard roaring on the Fiorano test track.
Regarding the powerplant, information on the matter is scarce and conflicting. Some sources claim that the V12 unit is based on the LaFerrari's, while others claim that the unit is based on the one found in the 812.
The 812 comes with a 6.5-liter V12 that was released back in 2019, so we would be inclined to believe that the Italian brand would rather focus on developing a new engine on a more recent release in the range. The 812's V12 also has a larger displacement, of 6.496 cubic centimeters (396 cui), which should be an interesting base for a hybrid drivetrain.
Since the LaFerrari was a hybrid, its successor is expected to follow the same route, but with more power and even rear-wheel steering. The latter is yet to be confirmed, but it is a strong possibility to enhance the handling of a car that is expected to be sublime in that aspect.
We will learn more on the matter in just one month, as Ferrari is expected to showcase the LaFerrari's successor in November. Do not hold your breath on that, as the Maranello marque may decide on a different date for the reveal.
