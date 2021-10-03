Ferrari GTC4Lusso Obliterates Bentley Continental GT V8 in Rowdy Drag Race

5 Stock 2020 Honda Accord 2.0T vs. Stock 2020 Dodge Charger SRT 392, Close but No Cigar

Offered between 2016 and 2020, the GTC4Lusso is a three-door shooting brake with 4RM Evo four-wheel drive, four-wheel steering, and a stupendous V12 powerplant. Pretty much a thoroughly refined FF, the family-oriented Fezza is obscenely fast for a four-seat grand tourer. 8 photos



To be replaced by the Purosangue sport utility vehicle next year, the GTC4Lusso is challenged to a drag race by a



Adding insult to injury, this particular Conti features the force-fed V8 developed by Porsche rather than the W12 we typically associate with the Continental GT. Although it’s not a bad engine per se, 550 metric horsepower and 770 Nm (568 pound-feet) of torque from 2,000 through merely 4,000 rpm leave much to be desired in such a massive automobile.



Alas, the canvas-topped Continental GT V8 needs 4.1 seconds to 100 kilometers per hour while top speed is rated at 318 kilometers per hour (198 miles per hour). You can already guess what kind of beating the Bentley gets over the quarter mile, and it’s not a pretty sight: 11.4 seconds for the Italian model and 11.6 seconds for the luxed-up grand tourer from Crewe.



In both comfort and manual-shifting mode, the Conti doesn’t have the legs to catch up to the GTC4 until the “brake now or else” line of the runway. And obviously enough, the Lusso also proves a point in the braking test.



690 metric horsepower, 80 percent of peak torque available from 1,750 revolutions per minute, and a curb weight of 1,920 kilograms (4,233 pounds) help the free-breathing land missile launch to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in 3.4 seconds. Top speed is rated at 335 kilometers per hour (208 miles per hour), therefore outperforming the legendary F40.