Ferrari GTC4Lusso Drag Races Mercedes-AMG E63 S and Porsche Panamera Turbo

We've seen quite a few races involving the new Mercedes-AMG E63 S or Porsche Panamera Turbo, sometimes even both. However, they've never gone up against the Ferrari GTC4Lusso before.
We're dealing with a full review here, one which comes from the Russians at Dragtimesinfo. And the Ferrari is the star around which the other two orbit.
The guy behind the wheel admits that these are cars from totally different classes and even goes as far as to call the Panamera Turbo a "luxury four-door coupe," suggesting it's not in the same category as the E63 S.
Even so, both have the same displacement and type of engine, a 4-liter twin-turbo V8. In the case of the Merc, the scoreboards say it's got 612 HP and 850 Nm of torque for a 0 to 100 km/h time of 3.4 seconds.
Meanwhile, the Panamera is rated at just 550 HP with its 770 Nm of torque helping it reach 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds. Sure, you could argue that with the S E-Hybrid engine and the Sport Turismo chassis, it would have been a closer competitor to the Ferrari, but that's because you don't know what happens in the race.
Despite having four extra cylinders and the highest power output here (690 HP), the V12-powered Lusso doesn't accelerate with the same ferocity as the other two. Eventually, it wins back the lost ground, but that doesn't completely wash away the shame of being outsprinted by much cheaper cars. According to the translated subtitles, they tried the race in numerous other setups (launch control, no launch control, ESP off, etc) but the results are roughly the same.
The Russian's conclusion is that if you want to share the supercar experience with more people, this is a great car. However, the latest generation of German super-saloons is excellent, and there are more exciting Ferraris out there, especially the 812 Superfast.
