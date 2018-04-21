Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Street-Races BMW M3 Competition

The Giulia is the car that put Alfa back on the map, and the Quadrifoglio performance version cemented it there. We've seen plenty of rance between it and its rivals, but one more can't hurt, right?

With a little help from a little company called Ferrari, Alfa Romeo made the Giulia into probably the fastest performance sedan of this size. It's not just the BMW M3 that has a problem with it; the AMG C63 Coupe would also struggle.



Want to hear the engine? Of course, you do. Even if you listen to the Quadrifoglio's 2.9-liter a million times, it will still be a nice experience. That is if you're into high-revving, snarling Italian sports cars.



Inline-six engines are supposed to be the bee's knees, but even with the Competition Package, the M3 doesn't deliver the same aural experience. It just makes a bunch of pops on the overruns.



As the numbers flashing on your screen tell you, the US-spec Giulia QV makes 505-hp sent to the back wheels via an 8-speed automatic. It weighs 3,534 lbs, just 6 lighter than the M3, who's 3-liter twin-turbo delivers 444-hp via a 7-speed DCT.



But the performance gap between the two is much larger. In fact, we wouldn't be surprised if the Giulia can keep up with the old M5 or any of those RWD V8 German cars. In case you want to see how it handles something American there's a recent race between the



Drag Times videos are pretty sweet. They're not big-budget, but they don't get endless filler about what the driver did that day. You won't see telemetry equipment either, just some cars on an empty road in the real world. Quadrifoglio and a Mustang GT350 for you to check out. Spoilers: the Mustang is tuned and wins that one.