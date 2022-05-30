Ferrari 275 GTB Appears to Look Pristine Before Detailing, Watch It Get Cleaned

Ferrari started building the 275 series in 1964, and its various versions were built up until 1968. It is a front-engined V12 two-seater that comes with the company's Colombo OHC motor, which was mated to a transaxle gearbox. It also had an independent rear suspension, mind you, as well as at least 260 horsepower.
Many regard the 275 series as the most beautiful Ferrari ever made, and it is easy to see why the Pininfarina design that was bodied by Carrozzeria Scaglietti is seen as such. The 275 GTB's Series II, as the example in question, is referred to as the "Long-nose," and it has a steel body with aluminum alloy panels for its doors, hood, and trunk lid.
It is worth noting that the Carrozzeria of choice for Scuderia Ferrari of the time had also built at least 72 examples of the 275 GTB in an all-aluminum body. Yes, you guessed it, this is a "Long-nose alloy coupe." Just 206 Long-nose cars were built, which makes them less commonplace than the Series I, which is why it must be cared for with exquisite attention to detail.
The yellow example seen in the video below is just one of five built in this color and configuration, which also makes it even more valuable. While many people cannot accept to love a Ferrari that is not red, there is a significant minority that prefers yellow Ferrari vehicles instead of red any day.
Since this is a vintage example, with a well-documented history, and not "just some" classic car that was built by the hundreds of thousands (even those may have a documented history, mind you), the owner cannot just go and paint it as they desire, as this would gravely affect its resale value. Instead, it must be kept in its original condition for as long as possible.
With that in mind, just look at it and how it gets cleaned for its next exhibition. This example was prepped for a "Concours-type" event by Tim McNair.
Unlike when a regular car is cleaned, detailing a multi-million-dollar classic Ferrari also involves knowing when to stop when polishing certain elements, as not everything must shine like a new piece of chrome, despite being made out of metal. That kind of detail makes the difference when a vehicle is evaluated at a Concours event.
