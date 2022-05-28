The 350 GT: Lamborghini's First Production Car

We all know the Ferruccio vs. Enzo quarrel. A wealthy industrialist buys a handful of Ferraris equipped with a clutch that goes kaput way too easily, the founder of the world’s most revered automaker tells his affluent customer that he’s a farm boy that shouldn’t complain, and that’s how the tractor-making businessman was provoked into assembling a team of top-notch engineers to beat Ferrari at his own game, fair and square.