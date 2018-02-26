FCA Head of Design Uses Jeep Wrangler to Push Flaming SUV at Crash Site

Ralph Gilles, the Head of Design for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, is being hailed as a hero after attempting to save the lives of a couple trapped inside a Ford Fiesta, following a three-vehicle crash in Oakland County, Michigan.

The crash that started it all appears to have been caused by the 36-year old driver of the Ford Edge, who admitted to drinking and crossing the center line of the road. Gilles, together with his wife, were driving home in their Jeep Wrangler on Sunday morning, when they came across a crash scene. Two vehicles, a Ford Edge and a Ford Fiesta , appeared to have been involved in a head-on collision and were now incapacitated on the road.Gilles stopped the car and, aided by the driver of the Edge, attempted to get to the two people trapped inside the Fiesta. The two men were unable to open the doors, so Gilles decided to move his Wrangler out of the way.As he was about to do so, a third car, a 1997 Buick LeSabre , struck the impaired Fiesta and sent it forward into the already damaged Ford Edge. As a result of this second crash, thecaught fire.In a moment of inspiration, as Gilles described it, he decided to use his Jeep Wrangler to push the Edge away from the Fiesta that was now lodged against it, to prevent flames for getting to the two trapped people.“The only thing I can remember thinking: I’ve got a Jeep, it’s got a bumper on it, I think I can do this. All I could think about were the two people still inside the other car,” Gilles said according to Oxford Leader.“I figured the fire department would take a while to get there, at that time of day. I had to do something fast.”Unfortunately, Gilles’ efforts were not entirely successful. The passenger in the Fiesta, a 57-year old woman, died as a result of the crash, while her husband, 60, who drove the car, ended up in the hospital. The driver of the Buick escaped with minor injuries.The crash that started it all appears to have been caused by the 36-year old driver of the Ford Edge, who admitted to drinking and crossing the center line of the road.