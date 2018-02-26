autoevolution
 

FCA Head of Design Uses Jeep Wrangler to Push Flaming SUV at Crash Site

26 Feb 2018, 13:35 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Ralph Gilles, the Head of Design for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, is being hailed as a hero after attempting to save the lives of a couple trapped inside a Ford Fiesta, following a three-vehicle crash in Oakland County, Michigan.
11 photos
Dodge ViperDodge ViperDodge ViperDodge ViperDodge ViperDodge ViperDodge ViperDodge ViperDodge ViperDodge Viper
Gilles, together with his wife, were driving home in their Jeep Wrangler on Sunday morning, when they came across a crash scene. Two vehicles, a Ford Edge and a Ford Fiesta, appeared to have been involved in a head-on collision and were now incapacitated on the road.

Gilles stopped the car and, aided by the driver of the Edge, attempted to get to the two people trapped inside the Fiesta. The two men were unable to open the doors, so Gilles decided to move his Wrangler out of the way.

As he was about to do so, a third car, a 1997 Buick LeSabre, struck the impaired Fiesta and sent it forward into the already damaged Ford Edge. As a result of this second crash, the SUV caught fire.

In a moment of inspiration, as Gilles described it, he decided to use his Jeep Wrangler to push the Edge away from the Fiesta that was now lodged against it, to prevent flames for getting to the two trapped people.

The only thing I can remember thinking: I’ve got a Jeep, it’s got a bumper on it, I think I can do this. All I could think about were the two people still inside the other car,” Gilles said according to Oxford Leader.

I figured the fire department would take a while to get there, at that time of day. I had to do something fast.

Unfortunately, Gilles’ efforts were not entirely successful. The passenger in the Fiesta, a 57-year old woman, died as a result of the crash, while her husband, 60, who drove the car, ended up in the hospital. The driver of the Buick escaped with minor injuries.

The crash that started it all appears to have been caused by the 36-year old driver of the Ford Edge, who admitted to drinking and crossing the center line of the road.
ralph gilles car crash Jeep Wrangler Ford Edge Ford Fiesta
The Immortal ICE King The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Who's Your Number One? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
JEEP models:
JEEP CherokeeJEEP Cherokee Medium SUVJEEP Wrangler RubiconJEEP Wrangler Rubicon Small SUVJEEP Wrangler Unlimited RubiconJEEP Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Medium SUVJEEP CompassJEEP Compass CrossoverJEEP RenegadeJEEP Renegade Small SUVAll JEEP models  