Fast & Furious Spy Racers Game Based on the Netflix Series Out Now

The first video game based on the Fast & Furious Spy Racers Netflix series is out today. Dubbed Fast & Furious: Spy Racers – Rise of Sh1ft3r, the game promises to offer players a brand-new original story, separate from the series, yet tracks based on locations from the series from Los Angeles. 7 photos



While we haven’t dared play Fast & Furious Spy Racers – Rise of the Sh1ft3r, it’s unlikely that the



Anyway, in Fast & Furious Spy Racers – Rise of the Sh1ft3r, you take the role of Tony Toretto as a Spy Racer in a racing tournament across the world. You’ll be racing on tracks from Los Angeles to the Sahara Desert and beyond.



Throughout your adventures as a Spy Racer, you’ll battle against the resurgent criminal racing organization, SH1FT3R. You have to prove you’re the best by racing across unique tracks using various gadgets and speeding through secret shortcuts.



There are 13 racers that you can choose from in the game, as well as 17 tracks across 5 locations. Also, the game features two-player local multiplayer mode so that you can play with a friend, as well online multiplayer mode for up to 6 players.



Fast & Furious: Spy Racers – Rise of Sh1ft3r is out now on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch for $40.



