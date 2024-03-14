Family-Owned 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Is an All-Original Gem With a Rare Feature

1968 was a tremendous year for muscle cars. Plymouth launched the Road Runner, while Dodge introduced its own take on the affordable performance car segment, the Super Bee. AMC debuted both the AMX and Javelin that year. 1968 also saw the introduction of the third-generation Chevrolet Corvette.
The C3 had big shoes to fill. The outgoing C2 looked spectacular, boasted some of the most powerful engines available in the US, and was a sales success. And Chevrolet delivered a worthy replacement. Inspired by the breathtaking Mako Shark II, the C3 Corvette was both aggressive and stylish thanks to its "coke bottle" look. And needless to say, it was no slouch in the performance department.
The base 327-cubic-inch (5.4-liter) V8 had 300 horsepower on tap, while the optional unit delivered 350 horses. The C3 was also available with a 427-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) big-block good for 390 horsepower, but owners also had access to a Tri-Power version rated at a whopping 435 horses.
The third-gen Corvette sold 28,566 units in its first year on the market, setting a new record for the nameplate. The following year, Chevrolet moved 38,462 examples. The C3 remained in production through 1982, becoming the longest-running Corvette.
Come 2024, the C3 is a highly desirable classic. Of course, I'm talking about the 1968-1972 variants powered by high-compression powerplants. These are more sought after than their Malaise-Era counterparts and rival the C2 in terms of desirability and value.
This generation spawned gems like the ZL1 (only two built in 1969), the ZR1 (81 made from 1970 to 1972), and the ZR2 (12 produced in 1971). However, a C3 doesn't necessarily need a special package to be rare. This first-year example, for instance, is an entry-level 'Vette with a very rare feature.
One of 9,936 coupes built that year (yes, Chevrolet sold almost twice as many convertibles), this International Blue rig is the very definition of bare bones. According to the invoice, this car was ordered with only three options: AM/FM radio, speed alert, and white wall tires. As a result, it left the factory with the 300-horsepower 327 V8 and the three-speed manual gearbox. The latter is what makes this Corvette a rare sight.
The sports car was hugely popular with a manual transmission, but most customers went with the four-speed units that were available at the time. Chevrolet offered the regular M20, the close ratio M21, and the heavy-duty close-ratio M22. According to available records, these three transmissions found their way into 23,217 cars. Chevrolet also offered an automatic, which 5,063 buyers selected. This leaves only 326 units equipped with the three-speed manual.
The number applies to all Corvettes built that year, regardless of the body style and the color. International Blue is also a relatively rare color, having found its way on only 8.6% of the vehicles sold that year. There's no way to tell how many Corvettes were produced exactly like this one, but it could be a one-digit car or even a unique rig.
But that's not the only spectacular thing about this 1968 Corvette. This sports car has been in the same family for 56 years, and it's as original as they get. It still boasts the original paint and interior and still relies on the numbers-matching V8 and three-speed manual units. Yup, it's a fully-fledged survivor. It's an amazing time capsule if you will.
The paint has a few touch-ups, and the lacquer isn't perfect, but that's to be expected from a classic that's more than 50 years old. The V8 runs great, according to the seller, and all the gauges work except for the clock. It no longer has the white wall tires, but vintage replicas are easy to source nowadays.
The Corvette is waiting for a new owner in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Bidding sits at $20,000 with the reserve still in place and two more days to go. If you don't want to wait, the "buy it now" price is $25,900.
