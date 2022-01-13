Astronaut-Spec 1968 Chevy Corvette Was Driven by America’s First Man to Space, Now Selling

The current space race is far more exciting than the one in the 1960s, which effectively took the human race beyond the borders of its home planet. Maybe that’s because now the race is not between nations trying to prove a point, but between companies trying to make a profit.
Yet no one will ever forget the pioneers of the space age, men like Alan Shepard, the first American to reach orbit. Everyone knew that from the very beginning, and these guys were highly appreciated even back in their day. Depending on the degree of involvement and resources available, companies and individuals across America honored the astronauts the best way they could.
General Motors, for instance, chose to do that by gifting first American to fly to space a 1968 Corvette convertible. It was a courtesy car, specced to the desires of the astronaut.
That gift Corvette is the one we have here, listed on the lot of cars going under the Barrett-Jackson hammer in Scottsdale, Arizona, at the end of this month. That’s right, it’s selling, providing a private individual with the chance of owning an astronaut-spec, astronaut-driven piece of American motoring history.
Coming in a white body over a brown leather interior, the ‘Vette is one of 664 of its kind made in 1968. It comes with a 427ci (7.0-liter) engine tied to a 4-speed manual transmission and rated at 435 hp.
The car is somewhat of a famous one in the museum circuit, having been displayed at the Corvette and at the NASA U.S. Space Walk of Fame museums.
It sells in unrestored condition, and complete with the original tank sticker, order sheet, Corvette Club registration documents, and GM courtesy car letter. It also has space-related number plates.
We are not told how much the seller expects to fetch for it, but it’s going with no reserve.
