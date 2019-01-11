Fake Lamborghini Urus in Japan Is Actually a Toyota 86

With the 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon taking place these days, we can now check out some of the most unusual aftermarket creations out there. And the contraption that sits before us certainly deserves such a label, as we might be dealing with the world's oddest-looking Toyota 86.

4 photos



And while this would've simply meant the machine became a member of the increasingly popular jportscar genre (check out the tag below), things didn't stop there. Oh no. This toy was fitted with what appears to be a Lamborghini Urus-like front apron. Then we have the wide fenders, with this sort of addition already being normal in Japan (think:



The wheel and tire combo also seems to be open to adventures off the beaten path, while the ground clearance remains generous, despite the aggressive chin of the thing.



However, it appears this four-wheeled toy might've been converted into a pickup truck (check out the space behind the B-pillars), which would also make it a "tribute" to the Lamborghini LM002.



Now, as the uploaded of the image mentions, this is a concept created by a team of students, who comes up with wacky toys of the sort on a yearly basis.



And while we're talking weird Lambos that have shown up on the Tokyo floor, we'll remind you that we brought you another tale of the kind earlier today.



However, the vehicle in question is an actual Lamborghini, namely an



#lamborghiniurus #lamborghini #brz #86 #toyota #modifiedsociety #modifiednation #tokyoautosalon A post shared by ô‍ Car Curationô‍  (@carcuration) on Jan 10, 2019 at 7:49pm PST While it can be difficult to tell all the details of the vehicle using the only image we have, it looks like this is a Toyota 86 that has been gifted with a lift kit.And while this would've simply meant the machine became a member of the increasingly popular jportscar genre (check out the tag below), things didn't stop there. Oh no. This toy was fitted with what appears to be a Lamborghini Urus-like front apron. Then we have the wide fenders, with this sort of addition already being normal in Japan (think: Liberty Walk and Rocket Bunny ).The wheel and tire combo also seems to be open to adventures off the beaten path, while the ground clearance remains generous, despite the aggressive chin of the thing.However, it appears this four-wheeled toy might've been converted into a pickup truck (check out the space behind the B-pillars), which would also make it a "tribute" to the Lamborghini LM002.Now, as the uploaded of the image mentions, this is a concept created by a team of students, who comes up with wacky toys of the sort on a yearly basis.And while we're talking weird Lambos that have shown up on the Tokyo floor, we'll remind you that we brought you another tale of the kind earlier today.However, the vehicle in question is an actual Lamborghini, namely an Aventador Roadster that has been gifted with an "eyeless" body kit based on an Internet rendering (the digital artist behind the render was surprised to see his design coming to life over in Japan).