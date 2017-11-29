Carbon Fiber Rocket Bunny E46 BMW M3 Is Another Kind of Restomod

The term restomod usually refers to machines that are older than the E46 BMW M3, which came to the world back in the year 2000. Nevertheless, we've decided to loosely use this label for the thorough transformation received by the M3 you're looking at.

While you can still easily recognize this coupe as an



The yellow right-side headlight, which talks about the racecar influences of the project, is mixed with an air intake that replaces the front light cluster on the left side of the vehicle.



Speaking of which, the engine compartment of the thing now includes forced induction hardware supplied by High Performance Compressors. The setup also involves a TubeXpert exhaust, so you should be able to hear the thing coming from a mile away.



The car also features serious wrap work, which comes from Wrap Junkies.



As for the connection to the road, this has been redefined. For instance, the rolling goodies seen here come from VIP Modular Wheels. We're talking about VLS450 wheels, which are wrapped in Toyo Tires R888R.Cool, but what about the cabin of the Bavarian hero we have here?

The transformation that took place inside the M3 is almost as impressive as the exterior one, even though the car has maintained its full interior - the front seats are the exception, with these having been replaced by a pair of bucket... skeletons.



And if you check out the image gallery above, you'll also notice a hydraulic handbrake, so the driver can easily correct his drifting maneuvers.



