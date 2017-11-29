autoevolution
 

Carbon Fiber Rocket Bunny E46 BMW M3 Is Another Kind of Restomod

29 Nov 2017, 20:28 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
The term restomod usually refers to machines that are older than the E46 BMW M3, which came to the world back in the year 2000. Nevertheless, we've decided to loosely use this label for the thorough transformation received by the M3 you're looking at.
10 photos
Carbon Fiber Rocket Bunny E46 BMW M3Carbon Fiber Rocket Bunny E46 BMW M3Carbon Fiber Rocket Bunny E46 BMW M3Carbon Fiber Rocket Bunny E46 BMW M3Carbon Fiber Rocket Bunny E46 BMW M3Carbon Fiber Rocket Bunny E46 BMW M3Carbon Fiber Rocket Bunny E46 BMW M3Carbon Fiber Rocket Bunny E46 BMW M3Carbon Fiber Rocket Bunny E46 BMW M3
Built by Belgian specialist Kean Suspensions, this Bimmer has just reached its final form and we can't stop drooling over it.

While you can still easily recognize this coupe as an E46 M3, the coupe comes with a full carbon fiber front, while the wonder material has also been used for the custom Rocket Bunny kit found on the machine.

The yellow right-side headlight, which talks about the racecar influences of the project, is mixed with an air intake that replaces the front light cluster on the left side of the vehicle.

Speaking of which, the engine compartment of the thing now includes forced induction hardware supplied by High Performance Compressors. The setup also involves a TubeXpert exhaust, so you should be able to hear the thing coming from a mile away.

The car also features serious wrap work, which comes from Wrap Junkies.

As for the connection to the road, this has been redefined. For instance, the rolling goodies seen here come from VIP Modular Wheels. We're talking about VLS450 wheels, which are wrapped in Toyo Tires R888R.Cool, but what about the cabin of the Bavarian hero we have here?
The transformation that took place inside the M3 is almost as impressive as the exterior one, even though the car has maintained its full interior - the front seats are the exception, with these having been replaced by a pair of bucket... skeletons.

And if you check out the image gallery above, you'll also notice a hydraulic handbrake, so the driver can easily correct his drifting maneuvers.

BMW M3 BMW e46 bmw m3 Rocket Bunny
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Understand Car Noises The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How to Replace Your Car Battery Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Crumple Zones Work Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
BMW models:
BMW M3 CS (F80)BMW M3 CS (F80) MediumBMW X2 (F39)BMW X2 (F39) CrossoverBMW i3sBMW i3s CompactBMW i3BMW i3 CompactBMW M5 (F90)BMW M5 (F90) MediumAll BMW models  