Bugatti Chiron 4x4 Rendered As Jacked-Up Hypercar

28 Oct 2018, 11:18 UTC
It doesn't matter how iconic a marque and a model is - these days, no machine is safe, as the Internet loves to mess with all the big boys out there. And this is how we end up with renderings such as the one sitting before you, which brings us a seriously touched Bugatti Chiron.
The Chiron we have here has been given the 4x4 treatment. Sure, the Bug already comes in all-paw form, but we're talking about a terrain-taming transformation.

The 1,500 horsepower toy now talks to the road (or the ground, for that matter) via a lifted suspension. The machine packs beadlock wheels that are wrapped in massive tires with the kind of profile that can allow one to tackle all forms of nature.

Of course, the fenders of the hypercar have had to be cut into for the new take, while the Chiron also comes with lower-body protection.

We must also mention the offroading accessories fitted to the car, such as the winch adorning the front end of the hypercar, as well as the cargo setup on top of the vehicle - pixel tip to Rain Prisk for the image.

Now, one might wonder why anybody would want an offroad-savvy Chiron. Well, as we've shown you on previous occasions, it's not that uncommon to see supercars and hypercars being taken off the beaten path.

In fact, we've shown you such adventures multiple times as, for instance, one of them involved a Bugatti Veyron being driven through the woods, without any piece of pavement being involved in the shenanigan.

Much to nobody's surprise, some of the events involving this kind of driving don't see the hypercars being driven at slow pace. In fact, here's a WRC edition of the Veyron doing donuts on the ground - note that those three letters stand for World Record Car rather than World Rally Car.
