Bugatti Chiron Digitally Turned Into An Off-Road SUV

15 Oct 2018, 10:18 UTC ·
As you’re well aware, the Chiron is available in three flavors. The Sport and Divo are awesome in their own right, but on the other hand, Bugatti hasn’t offered a second model in the lineup since eons ago. Based on the current trends in the automotive industry, would it make sense for the French automaker to come up with the world’s first hyper-SUV?
Rain Prisk took up the challenge to imagine the Chiron in black and yellow, complete with flared wheel arches, off-road tires, tow hooks, and F-150 Raptor-rivaling ground clearance. These changes, along with the roof rack, cut back on top speed. But what you get in return is an off-road experience unlike any other before or since.

After teasing the public with one-offs such as the EB 112 and Galibier, the Volkswagen Group-owned automaker could jump on the SUV bandwagon. The man responsible for the Lamborghini Urus is now in charge of Bugatti, and according to Stephan Winkelmann, something different from a super sports caris the way to go.

Bugatti is looking into “every body style and also regional demand, see what is going up and what is going down, and also in terms of pricing. We would not put our money into something which is fading.” Whichever way you choose to read this point of view, Bugatti is expected to embrace the trend. After all, not even Ferrari could resist the temptation to venture into this segment.

A more immediate matter is electrification, with Bugatti confirming that the 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 will be the last engine of its kind. Winkelmann doesn’t believe in EVs right now, but hybrid assistance is necessary for Bugatti as the 2020s close in on the automotive industry.

Bugatti hasn’t offered less than 16 cylinders since the EB 110 (3.5-liter quad-turbo V12). Previous to the EB 110, the Type 101 relied on a 3.3-liter straight-eight engine from the Type 57. The question is, what sort of configuration and how many cylinders is Bugatti planning for the replacement of the Chiron?

As long as the Volkswagen Group has the ambition to be the best in the industry, there’s no denying Bugatti will churn out cars that will raise the bar, time and again. In other words, Bugatti won’t let the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure and future emissions standards hamper down on the appeal, exclusivity, and excellence of its products.

