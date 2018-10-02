Bugatti Divo Cuts No Corners at The Paris Motor Show

Back in August, a bunch of lucky few had a chance to see up close and personal the latest Bugatti engineering masterpiece, the Divo, at the Monterey Car Week in California. This week, the car is on display for much more viewers to see at the Paris Motor Show.

Don’t expect to see many Divos on the streets in the future. Bugatti will build only 40 units of it, and the price they are asking for one is mind-boggling: 5 million Euros ($5,7 million at today’s exchange rates). In the off chance you are unable to make it there, the gallery above shows the 1,500 horsepower wonder in all its glory, on the ground at Porte de Versailles.The car that was made for cornering, as Bugatti described it when it launched the Divo, brags more with the lateral acceleration performances than with the W16 engine that powers it.Being 35 kg (77 lbs) lighter and providing 90 kg (198 lbs) more downforce than the Chiron, the Divo is capable of supporting lateral acceleration of 1.6 g, a big number for a road-worthy car, and allowing it to hug the road like no other while cornering at high speeds.But that’s not the only thing that makes it better than the Chiron. With a maximum speed of 380 kph (236 mph), the supercar managed to complete the Nardò handling circuit in Italy 8 seconds faster than it older sibling.This was also possible thanks to tampering with the aerodynamics and an upgrade made to the suspension and chassis settings.“To date, a modern Bugatti has represented a perfect balance between high performance, straight-line dynamics and luxurious comfort,” said in a statement at the time of the car’s launch Bugatti’s president Stephan Winkelmann.“Within our possibilities, we have shifted the balance in the case of the Divo further towards lateral acceleration, agility and cornering.”Don’t expect to see many Divos on the streets in the future. Bugatti will build only 40 units of it, and the price they are asking for one is mind-boggling: 5 million Euros ($5,7 million at today’s exchange rates).