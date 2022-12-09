Fabulous Two-Bedroom Houseboat Offers Ultra-Modern Living on the Water

Forget yachts, there’s a stunning, spacious houseboat waiting for its new owners, on the River Thames. You won’t miss the luxurious comfort of a conventional mansion, and you’ll also get to enjoy the beautiful water views, as if you were lounging on a yacht’s deck.
The River Thames holds many houseboats, but this one stands out. Soon to be moored in Bates Wharf, close to the natural reserve of Chertsey Meads, this beautiful home is neither small or simple. It’s big enough to include two double bedrooms, a decked balcony, and an impressive 500-square foot (46.4 square meters) terrace.
The model is an Isola 750, by Premier Marine Lodges. Boasting 750 square feet (69.7 square meters) it comes in a wide range of configurations.
Inside, it unveils an open-plan configuration with the kitchen, dining room, and living room on the main floor. Floor-to-ceiling windows make the interior look even more spacious, also adding an abundance of natural light.
The kitchen is much better than what you can typically expect on a houseboat, boasting contemporary, integrated appliances. A dishwasher and a freezer are also included.
Both bedrooms are equally impressive. One of them includes a double wardrobe and is connected to the rear deck, with stairs leading to the fabulous roof terrace. The other one also has a double wardrobe, in addition to the generous bed, with angular windows offering the perfect view.
Of course, the bathroom is just as modern and spacious. A ceramic tiled floor, a mirror with sensor lighting, and a chrome heated towel rack add a touch of luxury.
From the versatile living/dining area, folks can get straight to the balcony. LED lighting, modern heaters, and the solid wood floors make this houseboat feel like a real mansion.
A perfect example of modern housing on the water, this elegant houseboat is up for grabs at On the Market. Pricing starts at £437,600 ($537,000) plus the annual mooring fee of £12,000 ($14,700).
