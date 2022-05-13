F/A-18 Super Hornets Put On an Aircraft Carrier Show Before Top Gun: Maverick Premiere

On May 24, moviegoers in the U.S. with a soft spot for the military should finally get to see a wealth of U.S. Navy aircraft do all sorts of incredible things in the second (and long overdue) installment of Top Gun. At the center of all the action will be, of course, Tom Cruise and the F/A-18 Super Hornet.
The Boeing machine will replace in high-adrenaline scenes the Grumman F-14 Tomcat that formed the backbone of the late 1980s movie. So far, we’ve got glimpses off all the action only in the trailers released, but we expect the entire film to be truly spectacular, at least for aviation enthusiasts.
One can only hope though the script does not go overboard and has the Super Hornets and all the other extraordinary flying machines perform all sorts of stunts they would not be able to perform in the real life.
If they keep it real, expect to see a lot of scenes like the ones shown in the first two photos in the attached gallery. They were recently released by the U.S. Navy, and show a couple of F/A-18E Super Hornets performing aircraft carrier operations in the Philippine Sea.
The two planes belong to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14, also known as the Tophatters, and Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 151, the Vigilantes. They were operating from Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) earlier this week. We see a Hornet as it comes in for an arrested landing, and another one taking off in an incredible display of what being a Navy aviator is all about.
With such a high-profile, Navy-related movie coming out, it’s to be expected the military branch will step up its efforts of becoming more visible for potential recruits. Especially considering how the U.S. Air Force is hard on its tail.
