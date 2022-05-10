Microsoft Confirms Top Gun: Maverick Expansion Launches Later This Month

Top Gun: Maverick, the free expansion for Microsoft Flight Simulator should have been released last year, but since the Tom Cruise-starring movie with the same name got delayed due to the health crisis, so did the DLC.
The expansion’s launch was originally set to coincide with the release of the Top Gun: Maverick movie, so it’s probably not Microsoft’s fault that it got delayed. However, we can safely assume that developer Asobo has used the time to make Top Gun: Maverick the best new piece of content possible.
In its development roadmap published early this month, Asobo confirmed Top Gun: Maverick DLC will be released on May 27, a day after a major SDK & third-party update is supposed to make it to Microsoft Flight Simulator.
However, Microsoft revealed today that the Top Gun: Maverick free expansion will be released on May 25, two days earlier that originally revealed. Once again, the change has something to do with the movie, which received an updated release date and is now set to debut on May 25.
Unfortunately, Microsoft and Asobo have been pretty mum when it comes to the contents of the free expansion, so it’s hard to make any guesses beyond what’s pretty obvious: you’ll definitely be piloting an F-18 fighter jet. The only thing that’s been said about the expansion is that it will allow players to “experience first-hand what it’s like to be a U.S. Navy Top Gun.”
Along with the release date, Microsoft also launched a dedicated website for those who want to get a glimpse of what’s to come. Keep in mind thought that you’ll need a camera for that to work. If you don’t have one, you’ll have to wait a few more weeks for the Top Gun: Maverick expansion to take off in Microsoft Flight Simulator.
