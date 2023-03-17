eVTOL Company Opens a Dedicated Aerospace Battery Facility in the UK

Vertical Aerospace is one of the top names in electric aviation right now. It claims to be the most successful one in terms of sales, having already secured more than 1,400 orders for its VX4 eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) but is also one of the few that’s focused on advancing battery performance.
The UK just got a brand-new battery facility that’s dedicated exclusively to aerospace applications. And that’s big, because performance and safety challenges are higher for aircraft than any other vehicle. At least, that’s what Dr Limhi Somerville says. He’s in charge of the Powertrain team over at Vertical Aerospace, the company that opened the new facility.
Experts with an automotive background (including McLaren and Jaguar Land Rover) as well as some who have previously worked in the aerospace industry (Airbus, Rolls-Royce) are already working at the Bristol-based new facility. It’s called the Vertical Energy Center (VEC) and it covers 15,000 square feet (1,393 square meters).
Vertical is hoping to have a 220Wh/kg battery system ready by the time its aircraft, the VX4, kicks off commercial operations. This would translate to more frequent flights, thanks to fast charging, also with a minimal impact on the battery’s cycle life.
At the moment, VEC is focusing on assembling the first prototype battery modules, that were developed in-house by Vertical.
It also doesn’t hurt that the manufacturer got £14 million ($17 million) from the UK government to work on battery technology. Vertical is working on this ATI- (Aerospace Technology Institute) backed project together with University College London.
The VX4’s specifications were kept under wraps so far, but it promises to be one of the best air taxis in terms of performance, with a top speed of over 200 mph (325 kph) and a 100-mile range (161 km). The fact that its high-performance, 1 MW powertrain was developed in collaboration with Rolls-Royce, and that it features fighter jet-inspired avionics, seem to back that claim.
Plus, Vertical has partnered with other big names such as Microsoft, Honeywell, GKN Aviation, and cell-technology expert Molicel.
The aircraft conducted its initial test flights last fall, working its way up to piloted flights. If things go according to plan, the four-seat air taxi should get the green light for commercial service by 2025. This is also the year when the VX4 is set to conduct demonstration flights at World Expo, in Osaka, Japan.
Vertical has already secured a major partner in Japan, namely Marubeni (a trading and investment conglomerate) which has committed to a 200-unit order for the air taxi. Delivery slots for the first 25 VX4 eVTOLs are already reserved.
Other than Marubeni, Vertical has an impressive world-wide selection of customers, including American Airlines and Virgin Atlantic.
