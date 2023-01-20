Vertical Aerospace to Soon Start Delivering the First eVTOLs to Japan

Over the last couple of years, we’ve been hearing all about the impressive pre-orders secured by various eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) manufacturers, from customers all over the world. We are now finally getting closer to the actual deliveries, and hopefully we’ll get to these the first air taxis in operation in the near future (although certification is such a long, tedious process). In Japan, this might happen in two years from now.

9 photos