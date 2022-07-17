EVE Online and Star Citizen Players Are Building Spaceships for Charity

That said, back in December Star Citizen published several pictures of a Drake Vulture LEGO built by one of its players (P_Rosso). If you’re not aware, there’s been a huge a debacle concerning the Drake Vulture spaceship from Star Citizen, which is basically a perfect copy of EVE Online’s Venture, the standard mining ship in CCP’s universe.
In a follow-up message posted on Twitter, Star Citizen challenged EVE Online’s community to a LEGO build off, and the folks at CCP have graciously accepted the challenge. It took more than half a year to put everything together, but players belonging to both communities will soon be able to cheer for their favorite creations built by people that they might know or play with.
EVE Online and Star Citizen developers announced Battle of the Bricks, an event meant to raise money for charity and bring the two communities closer together. Players from both games are invited to create their own LEGO spaceship creations using the models found in EVE Online and Star Citizen. Basically, players must use their imagination to build a LEGO Star Citizen or EVE Online spacecraft, take a picture and then submit it via email or by tweeting it.
Star Citizen developers have also announced that their favorite three builds will win a standalone RSI Scorpius with LTI. On the other hand, the fine folks at CCP have announced that they will build the best Star Citizen ship, while the Cloud Imperium crew will make the winning EVE Online spacecraft.
The people watching the stream will decide the winning submissions alongside the two developers, while raising money for Extra Life, a fundraising program of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. All donations go to member children’s hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, and child life services.
special Tiltify page set up for Battle of the Bricks, or they can wait for the stream to go live and donate while cheering for their favorite team.
Although the Drake Vulture LEGO in the gallery is the ship that started it all, I can’t wait to see what other creations players of both communities come up with.
The live stream will take place from 17:00 UTA, July 22 on Twitch, over at twitch.tv/starcitizen. This feels like one of the most interesting face-offs between two rival communities, which is why it’s probably going to be “fire.” Fly safe, o7!
