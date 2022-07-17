Trek's 2023 Checkpoint SL 5 Is a Gravel Bike Ready for More Than Just Giving You That Burn

If you’ve ridden a bike or are into cycling even just a little bit, you know who Trek Bikes is. Since 1975 they’ve been one of the crews leading the cycling industry, in the process, defining entire classes of bikes and helping countless riders attain their next gold medal.
But, not all of their machines are for professional riders; some are for the average folk like you and me. Nonetheless, that does not mean that bikes like the Checkpoint SL 5 lack Trek’s heritage and know-how; it’s not. On the contrary, the manufacturer defines this machine as a gravel bike, but once I started to explore it, I realized it can do a whole lot more than just help you get that burn you desire.
Just to kick things off, I have to point out that there are countless bikes in the 2023 Checkpoint lineup. However, it’s the SL 5 that’s the least expensive carbon fiber machine. There are aluminum frames in the family, but for $3,300 (€3,270 at current exchange rates), you can brag that you’re rocking a machine built out of Trek’s 500 Series OCLV carbon fiber.
But that’s not all you’ll be able to brag about; this trinket has countless features designed to offer you a comfortable ride. Why is comfort so important? Think about it; if you’re comfortable, you’ll stay in the saddle longer, ride further, and without limits, affected only by a lack of food in your belly.
I mentioned that the SL 5 can go above and beyond your typical gravel bike. What I meant by this is the bike’s ability to house countless cargo bags and gear to help you ride further than before. By mounting bags to the top tube, seat tube, and handlebar, you’ll be able to simply sleep under the stars once you’ve run out of juice for the day. While the gallery doesn’t showcase any fork racks or fenders, the manufacturer’s website mentions they are an available option for this two-wheeler.
After setting up camp and having something to eat, you’re off to bed, only to wake up the next day to keep riding; it’s only another 50 miles or so until you and your buddies meet up at some checkpoint in the wilderness for the final leg of the journey, returning home.
Other than that, like most other machines to come off Trek assembly lines, Bontrager covers the secondary gear like tires, rims, hubs, seat posts, and all that other jazz. An 11-speed Shimano GRX cassette will be handling your efforts with an 11-34T range, while you can rock either a 1x or 2x drivetrain. Oh, did I mention the size 56 SL 5 only weighs 9.70 kg (21.4 lbs)?
At the end of the day, you’re being asked to drop a tad more on this bike in comparison to others that may float across your screen, but you can see why. Just something to consider if you’re looking to partake in the gravel-riding wave that’s taking the world by storm right now.
