Star Citizen Kicks Off Invictus Launch Week 2952, Fly All Ships for Free Until May 31

This year’s event starts on May 20 and ends on May 31 at approximately 20:00 UTC. During the event, Star Citizen will be available to play for free. Furthermore, players who log in and play the game while the Invictus Launch Week 2952 is in full swing will receive an Anvil C8X Pisces ship for the duration of the even, a very nice exploration vessel.
If this is your first Invictus Launch Week, this year the event is held at the Vision Center in the city of Orison, Crusader. Watch the video below or follow these directions to get to the showcase:
- Head to (or spawn at) Orison, floating above the Crusader gas giant
- Ride the nearest transit shuttle to the August Dunlow Spaceport
- When you exit the shuttle, walk to Stop 03
- Catch the next shuttle to the Orison Vision Center
- Exit the shuttle and walk straight ahead into the Vision Center lobby
- Take the elevator to the Invictus Launch Week celebration
Since you can only test drive the ships on display at the show, you’ll probably want to check out the event’s schedule. As previously mentioned, each day a certain manufacturer is taking the stage and its ships can be tested for free:
May 20 - May 21
ANVIL AEROSPACE
- Anvil Arrow: Featuring an ultra-aerodynamic frame and slight profile, it’s the most agile ship in its class.
- Anvil Ballista: This self-propelled air defense system is capable of destruction on a massive scale.
- Anvil C8X Pisces: Ideal for inter-system travel or investigating tight spots inaccessible to larger ships, it’s a small ship ready for big adventures.
- Anvil Carrack: Iconic multi-crew explorer ready for your next epic adventure.
- Anvil F7C Hornet: Tough and dependable, the F7C is a textbook multi-purpose medium fighter.
- Anvil F7C Hornet Wildfire: Special-edition of the F7C Hornet with custom livery and a loadout geared to Arena Commander.
- Anvil F7C-M Hornet Super Hornet: A two-seater medium fighter with a heavy loadout.
- Anvil F7C-R Hornet Tracker: Sacrificing the turret for an advanced radar system, the Hornet Tracker seeks what’s hidden.
- Anvil F7C-S Hornet Ghost: Stealthy, silent, deadly – the Ghost keeps a low profile.
- Anvil Gladiator: A ruggedly built two-person dive bomber.
- Anvil Hawk: The perfect ship for independent bounty hunters or local security.
- Anvil Hurricane: A heavy fighter with an almost excessive loadout. Includes a turret that punches through shields and defenses.
- Anvil Spartan: Built using the robust Atlas Platform chassis, the Spartan takes armored personnel transport to the next level.
- Anvil Terrapin: Heavily armored ship with a sophisticated scanner. Ideal for recon and exploration.
- Anvil Valkyrie: A heavily armed dropship perfect for full-crew expeditions.
May 22 - May 23
AEGIS DYNAMICS
- Aegis Avenger Stalker: A modified version of the Avenger catering to bounty hunters. Equipped with prison cells.
- Aegis Avenger Titan: A former Advocacy patrol ship with added cargo capacity for light hauling.
- Aegis Avenger Titan Renegade: Special-edition Avenger Titan with custom livery and a loadout geared to Arena Commander.
- Aegis Avenger Warlock: A variant of the Avenger armed with an EMP generator to disable enemy vehicles.
- Aegis Eclipse: A sleek stealth bomber armed with heavy torpedoes.
- Aegis Gladius: An aging-but-agile light fighter boasting mid-range armament.
- Aegis Gladius Valiant: Special-edition Gladius with custom livery and a loadout geared to Arena Commander.
- Aegis Hammerhead: A multi-crew corvette bristling with manned turrets and heavy firepower.
- Aegis Redeemer: Equipped with strong shielding and a plethora of weapon systems, this gunship can engage a wide range of enemies.
- Aegis Retaliator Bomber: A long-range, anti-capital-ship bomber. Covered in manned turrets and capable of launching Size 9 torpedoes.
- Aegis Sabre: Favoring agility over durability, the Sabre is light, sleek, and deadly.
- Aegis Sabre Comet: Special-edition of the Sabre with custom livery and a loadout geared to Arena Commander.
- Aegis Vanguard Harbinger: A powerful bomber that can operate out of the roughest forward-operating bases.
- Aegis Vanguard Hoplite: Long-range squad dropship with a manned turret for protection.
- Aegis Vanguard Sentinel: Designed to fight smart instead of taking enemies head-on.
- Aegis Vanguard Warden: Long-range heavy fighter with a manned turret.
ROBERTS SPACE INDUSTRIES
- RSI Aurora LN: Designed for dangerous combat situations, the Aurora LN comes with bigger shields and larger weapons that pack a punch.
- RSI Constellation Andromeda: A multi-crew freighter with a modular design, the RSI Andromeda is one of the most iconic ships in the ‘verse.
- RSI Constellation Aquila: Explore the stars and distant horizons thanks to an uprated sensor suite and redesigned cockpit that offer maximum visibility.
- RSI Constellation Phoenix: A chariot of the gods, this converted luxury freighter is ideal for VIP transport.
- RSI Constellation Taurus: Configured for cargo space above all, the Taurus is a great way to get started with multi-crewed ships.
- RSI Mantis: Stop ships dead in their tracks with RSI’s premier quantum enforcer.
- RSI Scorpius: The next evolution in heavy combat, interception, and defense comes with an adaptable bi-wing configuration and revolutionary rail-mounted remote turret.
- RSI Ursa Rover: Built specifically for the planetside explorer, it offers civilians military-grade all-terrain capabilities.
- Origin 125a: With a souped-up weapons package and trademark Origin refinement, the 125a is the ideal entry into luxury spaceflight.
- Origin 325a: Origin’s sleek signature fighter, the 325a makes a great companion for finding your mark in style and sophistication.
CONSOLIDATED OUTLAND
- CNOU Mustang Delta: The Mustang Delta is armed with heavier weapons and rocket pods to give new pilots a little more firepower.
ARGO ASTRONAUTICS
- Argo MPUV 1C: A small, unarmed utility runabout designed for shuttling cargo.
- Argo MPUV 1P: MPUV variant designed to shuttle crew members between vessels and port.
May 26 - May 27
CRUSADER INDUSTRIES
- Crusader Ares Ion: This laser-equipped heavy fighter delivers extremely powerful shots to quickly disable the shields of even the biggest enemy vessels.
- Crusader Ares Inferno: The Ares Inferno's massive Gatling tears through gunship armor and turns smaller fighters to dust in seconds.
- Crusader Mercury: The Mercury checks all the boxes expected of a dependable courier vessel, and then some.
- Crusader A2 Hercules: This heavy bomber carries a devastating payload of air-to-ground explosives to level any enemy compound.
- Crusader C2 Hercules: Utilizing the patented Hercules spaceframe and expanding cargo capacity while sacrificing barely any firepower, the C2 has become the military cargo standard.
- Crusader M2 Hercules: As the UEE's premier tactical Starlifter, the M2’s potent combination of capacity, maneuverability, and durability makes it the obvious choice in large-scale transport.
TUMBRIL LAND SYSTEMS
- Tumbril Nova Tank: This heavy tank offers a devastating combination of weaponry to eliminate threats on the ground and in the air.
- Tumbril Cyclone MT: Building on the agile off-road platform of the base variant, the MT adds two surface-to-air missile launchers and a ballistic cannon to keep airborne assailants at bay.
- Tumbril Cyclone AA: Features EMP functionality and an anti-air missile launcher to deter threats from above.
- Tumbril Cyclone RN: Built to clear the fog of war, the recon variant of the Cyclone features a powerful scanner array.
- Tumbril Cyclone TR: Support infantry with this combat buggy. Equipped with a mounted turret to provide cover fire for ground operations.
MUSASHI INDUSTRIAL AND STARFLIGHT CONCERN
- MISC Freelancer MIS: The Freelancer MIS is a limited-edition militarized variant of the classic merchant ship.
- MISC Razor EX: Stealth edition of the Razor outfitted with signature-reducing materials and low-draw components.
- MISC Reliant Tana: An easy to maintain, versatile, and lightweight fighter.
- MISC Starfarer Gemini: This military refueling platform sacrifices some capacity for armor and a missile launcher.
May 28 - May 29
DRAKE INTERPLANETARY
- Drake Buccaneer: A light fighter that sacrifices durability (and its ejection seat!) for raw firepower.
- Drake Caterpillar: A heavy multi-crew commercial freighter. Lightly armed with superior cargo capacity.
- Drake Cutlass Black: Back in black, Drake’s pirate-favorite is a highly versatile ship with combat and cargo prowess.
- Drake Cutlass Blue: The Cutlass Blue boasts missiles, a more powerful engine, and Durasteel holding cells in the cargo bay.
- Drake Cutlass Red: The Cutlass Red converts the standard cargo hold into a well-equipped medical facility, including two medbeds.
- Drake Cutlass Steel: Equal parts daunting dropship and menacing gunship, the Cutlass Steel brings the heat and then some.
- Drake Dragonfly Black: A two-seater grav-lev bike that easily traverses rough terrain or open space.
- Drake Herald: Your secrets are safe. Drake’s Herald securely stores sensitive data and transports it at blistering speed.