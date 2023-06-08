European Ram 1500 Models Finally Get Access to 3.6L Pentastar V6 With eTorque

Already available for the US market, the efficient powertrain with eTorque mild-hybrid technology is now offered on the Old Continent on Ram 1500 Big Horn, Laramie, and Rebel pickup trucks.
Probably because the company's products are already doing great at home in America, Ram has been diligently taking care of various other markets most recently. They went to South America to announce the impending introduction of their new unibody pickup truck – called Ram Rampage – which probably will not reach the Northern Hemisphere but rather live a long and prosperous sales life in places like Brazil and other developing markets.
They also didn't forget about their fans on the Old Continent. Stellantis has been keen on expanding the Mopar love in Europe as of late – just last month, we heard that Dodge's 'Last Call' tributes to the ICE-powered Challenger and Charger series would be spearheaded in the region by the Dodge Challenger Black Ghost after the Challenger Shakedown was announced as the first limited edition to cross the Atlantic Ocean. Back to Ram, the truck-focused brand introduced the Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Edition to Europe in late spring at Pietramurata MXGP, the fourth stage of the MXGP 2023 Championship.
Another round (the ninth in the series) of the FIM Motocross World Championship will also host the debut of yet another Ram-branded Stellantis novelty. This time, though, things are a bit more technical – as the American brand decided to expand the European powertrain family with the addition of the more efficient (19% better fuel economy compared to Hemi V8) 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 with the eTorque mild-hybrid system. The public gathered in Teutschenthal (Saxony-Anhalt) on June 10 and 11 for the German GP will be first to notice the engine's "drivability and improved average fuel economy" on the Ram 1500 Big Horn, Laramie, and Rebel.
Dubbed as "powerful and high-performing," the engine delivers 305 horsepower and 364 Nm (268 lb-ft) in its European tune and is also assisted by the eTorque setup powered by a 430-watt-hour lithium-ion nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) graphite battery pack. The company uses AEC Europe and KW Automotive as International Commercial Partners of RAM for distribution and sales on the Old Continent. The company is also a partner of the Red Bull KTM factory racing team for the MXGP season, which is the main reason for the presentation at the German GP, where the Ram 1500 Laramie, 1500 Rebel, and a couple of 1500 TRXs take duty as vehicle assistants for the MXGP team.
By the way, Ram says the 1500 Rebel is dedicated to fearless off-road adventures with a sports performance hood, one-inch (2.54 cm) suspension lift, all-terrain 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac tires, hill descent control, Selec-Speed control, plus a choice of three powertrains - 3.6L V6 eTorque and 5.7L V8 Hemi with or without eTorque. Meanwhile, the 1500 Laramie is the workhorse, and the 1500 Big Horn plays the role of the lifestyle star.
