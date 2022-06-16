Euro Truck Simulator 2 Update 1.45 Brings Free Items to Krone Trailers Pack DLC Owners

Euro Truck Simulator 2 gets new paid content very often. In fact, this is probably the game with the highest numbers of DLCs and there’s nothing wrong with that. The Krone Trailers Pack is one of the many DLCs that Euro Truck Simulator 2 players can still pick up for just $4/€4. The DLC was launched back in 2018, but it looks like the folks at SCS Software have decided to revisit it and offer those who already own it some free content.

