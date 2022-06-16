Euro Truck Simulator 2 Update 1.45 Brings Free Items to Krone Trailers Pack DLC Owners

Euro Truck Simulator 2 gets new paid content very often. In fact, this is probably the game with the highest numbers of DLCs and there’s nothing wrong with that. The Krone Trailers Pack is one of the many DLCs that Euro Truck Simulator 2 players can still pick up for just $4/€4. The DLC was launched back in 2018, but it looks like the folks at SCS Software have decided to revisit it and offer those who already own it some free content.
We previously talked about update 1.45 for American Truck Simulator, but a similar update is in the works for Euro Truck Simulator 2. Of course, the changes will be different and while we did get a look at some of the new stuff that SCS Software has in store for American Truck Simulator, ETS 2 players didn’t get the same treatment until today.
In a blog post that contains lots of amazing screenshots, Euro Truck Simulator 2 devs revealed some of the new items included in update 1.45, which will be available to all Krone Trailer Pack DLC owners for free. Keep in mind that the update will include many more improvements, not just the items aimed at Krone Trailer Pack DLC owners.
That said, we’re happy to report that Krone Trailer Pack DLC owners will be getting two new trailers, the new Profi Liner Building trailer, and the Paper Liner trailer. Both new three-axle trailers will come with retractable axles and are suitable for goods transportation, including seed bags, fertilizer, plant substrate, outdoor floor tiles, roof tiles, and bricks.
Additionally, SCS Software announced that players will find a new freight market cargo for the Boxline, which features two stacked boxliner chassis for hauling. It’s also important to mention that both trailers come with optional accessories including original Krone paint jobs, side skirts, pallet boxes, tire stores, and bumpers.
But wait, there’s more! The upcoming update 1.45 includes five new Krone accessories for those who wish to decorate their cabins with truck toys. Finally, SCS Software is adding a detailed representation of the Krone production plant to the game. Not only that, but players who own the Krone Trailers Pack DLC will have the opportunity to deliver parts to and from the factory as well as deliver brand new trailers from the Krone Trailer Point within the plant where they are made.
