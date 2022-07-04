Euro Truck Simulator 2 Open Beta Goes Live, Players Get to Test Unreleased Features

After releasing update 1.45 open beta for American Truck Simulator last month, Euro Truck Simulator 2, SCS Software’s other, bigger truck sim, is getting the same treatment. If you’re a big fun of the game and don’t mind testing unreleased features, you’re in for some nice surprises.
The key highlights of update 1.45 is the rework of the Germany city of Hannover, famous for one of the world’s largest trade halls. Hannover has been given a fresh look, so if you’ve previously traveled through the city, you’ll find that the city’s circle has been moved.
A more radical change involves the city center and southern part of the city, which now feature a completely different layout with a new economy centered around some unique depots in the world of the game.
Furthermore, Hannover Messe, the popular trade hall, has been reworked too, a rather hard task for SCS Software considering the fact that the part added in the game is almost in a 1:1 scale. This is likely to house a special event later this year, at least that’s what SCS Software hints to.
Another great addition to the game is ownable tank trailers. Two different types of tank trailers will be added to Euro Truck Simulator 2: Fuel Tanks and Silos (Dry Bulk trailers). Of course, players will be able to use them in different ways and customize them as they see fit. More versions of the trailer will be added to the game, the developer claims.
The new fuel cisterns allow players to involve themselves in the transportation of combustible liquids. As far as the silos go, players will be able to deliver a number of bulk materials with them, including sand, concrete, and grain. Finally, tank trailers will feature a selection of 4 connection types (Single, Double, B-double, HCT).
Keep in mind that if you own the Krone Trailer Pack DLC, you will receive two new trailers as part of this free update, the new Profi Liner Building trailer, and the Paper Liner trailer. Both come with optional accessories including original Krone paint jobs, side skirts, pallet boxes, tire stores, and bumpers.
Also, owners of the said DLC will be allowed to deliver parts to and from the factory as well as deliver new trailers from the Krone Trailer Point within the production plant.
A more radical change involves the city center and southern part of the city, which now feature a completely different layout with a new economy centered around some unique depots in the world of the game.
Furthermore, Hannover Messe, the popular trade hall, has been reworked too, a rather hard task for SCS Software considering the fact that the part added in the game is almost in a 1:1 scale. This is likely to house a special event later this year, at least that’s what SCS Software hints to.
Another great addition to the game is ownable tank trailers. Two different types of tank trailers will be added to Euro Truck Simulator 2: Fuel Tanks and Silos (Dry Bulk trailers). Of course, players will be able to use them in different ways and customize them as they see fit. More versions of the trailer will be added to the game, the developer claims.
The new fuel cisterns allow players to involve themselves in the transportation of combustible liquids. As far as the silos go, players will be able to deliver a number of bulk materials with them, including sand, concrete, and grain. Finally, tank trailers will feature a selection of 4 connection types (Single, Double, B-double, HCT).
Keep in mind that if you own the Krone Trailer Pack DLC, you will receive two new trailers as part of this free update, the new Profi Liner Building trailer, and the Paper Liner trailer. Both come with optional accessories including original Krone paint jobs, side skirts, pallet boxes, tire stores, and bumpers.
Also, owners of the said DLC will be allowed to deliver parts to and from the factory as well as deliver new trailers from the Krone Trailer Point within the production plant.