Euro NCAP Announces the Safest Cars of 2022, Tesla Is the Big Winner

Euro NCAP had a busy year in 2022, with more crash tests performed than ever before. Nevertheless, with 2022 in the rearview mirror, it is time to crown the safest vehicles in their segments based on the results for Adult Occupant Protection, Child Occupant Protection, Vulnerable User Protection, and Safety Assist technologies.
Euro NCAP had the busiest-ever year in 2022, with dozens of car models tested for crash safety. The end of the year has been particularly packed as carmakers rushed to have their new cars tested according to 2022 regulations. As tougher rules were enacted in 2023, many feared their cars would not qualify for a five-star rating under new conditions. With so many car models tested, it was harder than ever to name the best-in-class vehicles.
The winners achieved the highest overall scores based on their results in the Adult Occupant Protection, Child Occupant Protection, Vulnerable User Protection, and Safety Assist categories. Unlike previous years, the 2022 list of achievers surprisingly includes several cars from one carmaker and newcomers to the European market manufactured by Chinese companies. Even more surprisingly, no European or Japanese company managed to gain a top spot in their respective car segments.
“2022 has been one of Euro NCAP’s busiest years yet, and we have seen a lot of new car makers and new technologies,” said Michiel van Ratingen, Euro NCAP’s Secretary General. “It’s clear a good Euro NCAP rating is seen by car manufacturers as critical to success in Europe. This can only mean better safety equipment and safer cars for European consumers all around.”
Tesla is the big winner of the 2022 Best-in-Class award, having scored three wins in the Small Off-Roader category with the Model Y and Executive Car and Pure Electric categories with the Model S. Tesla has positioned itself from the start as a safety champion, with the Model 3 also winning the top spot on the safest cars in Europe in 2019. For 2022, Tesla Model S and Model Y are both high achievers in Adult Occupant Protection, and both vehicles achieved the highest score of 98% in Safety Assist of all the cars in this list.
Euro NCAP has a special mention for Chinese carmakers, which impressed throughout 2022 with their safety scores. It’s no wonder that two Chinese vehicles are on the “2022 Best-in-Class” list, a result that is even more impressive after Chinese manufacturers struggled in the safety department in the past. Several five-star Chinese vehicles are selling in Europe now, showing that Chinese companies can compete on safety with well-established European brands.
Not only that, but they can be even better, considering that no European brand is on 2022’s list. The ORA Funky Cat is the Small Family Car category winner, thanks to its exceptional safety equipment. The Chinese car outperformed several familiar brands to get at the top of its class. WEY Coffee 01 also won in the Large Off-Roader category after a brilliant performance in all categories. The Chinese SUV outperformed the Lexus RX as far as safety is concerned, which is no small feat.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 is the fifth model on the Best-in-Class 2022 list, becoming the safest Large Family Car tested last year. The fully-electric sedan impressed with an Adult Occupant Protection score of 97%, achieved thanks to the latest safety technologies. The Ioniq 6 also provided good protection for all critical body regions of both the six- and ten-year dummies in the frontal offset and side barrier tests and scored maximum points in the child occupant assessment.
The winners achieved the highest overall scores based on their results in the Adult Occupant Protection, Child Occupant Protection, Vulnerable User Protection, and Safety Assist categories. Unlike previous years, the 2022 list of achievers surprisingly includes several cars from one carmaker and newcomers to the European market manufactured by Chinese companies. Even more surprisingly, no European or Japanese company managed to gain a top spot in their respective car segments.
“2022 has been one of Euro NCAP’s busiest years yet, and we have seen a lot of new car makers and new technologies,” said Michiel van Ratingen, Euro NCAP’s Secretary General. “It’s clear a good Euro NCAP rating is seen by car manufacturers as critical to success in Europe. This can only mean better safety equipment and safer cars for European consumers all around.”
Tesla is the big winner of the 2022 Best-in-Class award, having scored three wins in the Small Off-Roader category with the Model Y and Executive Car and Pure Electric categories with the Model S. Tesla has positioned itself from the start as a safety champion, with the Model 3 also winning the top spot on the safest cars in Europe in 2019. For 2022, Tesla Model S and Model Y are both high achievers in Adult Occupant Protection, and both vehicles achieved the highest score of 98% in Safety Assist of all the cars in this list.
Euro NCAP has a special mention for Chinese carmakers, which impressed throughout 2022 with their safety scores. It’s no wonder that two Chinese vehicles are on the “2022 Best-in-Class” list, a result that is even more impressive after Chinese manufacturers struggled in the safety department in the past. Several five-star Chinese vehicles are selling in Europe now, showing that Chinese companies can compete on safety with well-established European brands.
Not only that, but they can be even better, considering that no European brand is on 2022’s list. The ORA Funky Cat is the Small Family Car category winner, thanks to its exceptional safety equipment. The Chinese car outperformed several familiar brands to get at the top of its class. WEY Coffee 01 also won in the Large Off-Roader category after a brilliant performance in all categories. The Chinese SUV outperformed the Lexus RX as far as safety is concerned, which is no small feat.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 is the fifth model on the Best-in-Class 2022 list, becoming the safest Large Family Car tested last year. The fully-electric sedan impressed with an Adult Occupant Protection score of 97%, achieved thanks to the latest safety technologies. The Ioniq 6 also provided good protection for all critical body regions of both the six- and ten-year dummies in the frontal offset and side barrier tests and scored maximum points in the child occupant assessment.