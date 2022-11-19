Hyundai Ioniq 6 Gets a Five-Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP

The much anticipated Hyundai Ioniq 6 just got a five-star rating on the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) safety test. It did extremely well in categories like Adult Occupant, Child Occupant, and Safety Assist. Thus, Hyundai's "electrified streamliner" joins the previous generation Ioniq 5 in sharing the maximum safety score.
The Ioniq 6 comes equipped with Hyundai SmartSense Advanced Driver Assistance Systems that aim to deliver high levels of safety for its occupants. A major one is the Highway Driving Assist 2 or HDA 2, which helps maintain a pre-set distance and speed from the vehicle in front when driving on a highway, while also centering the vehicle between lanes, and even through corners, according to Hyundai.
The NSCC or Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control is another feature that does all of the above while mimicking the style of driver it learned through time. Furthermore, it uses the navigation system's map information to optimize automated driving and adjust the speed to safely go through corners.
The Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) is meant to avoid hitting objects in front of the car. It does so by notifying the driver with a warning and assisting with the emergency brake. Other safety measures include Lane-Changing Oncoming and Lane-Changing Side, Junction Turning, Junction Crossing, and Evasive Steering Assist.
Among other important options, there's the Intelligent Speed Limit Assist or ISLA, meant to adjust the vehicle's speed according to the legal limit. To help switch beam intensities during nighttime when other vehicles are approaching from the opposite lane, there's the High Beam Assist (HBA). Furthermore, the Driver Attention Warning (DAW) analyses attention while driving. If it detects something, it will provide a warning and a rest recommendation. During a stop, it will send an alert when the vehicle in front has started moving.
The list goes on with safety systems like Blind-Spot Collision-avoidance Assist (BCA), Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM), Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA), Safe Exit Warning (SEW), and Forward/Side/Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (PCA). Suffice it to say that the Ioniq 6 is jam-packed with intelligent safety features that earned the five-star rating.
The NSCC or Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control is another feature that does all of the above while mimicking the style of driver it learned through time. Furthermore, it uses the navigation system's map information to optimize automated driving and adjust the speed to safely go through corners.
The Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) is meant to avoid hitting objects in front of the car. It does so by notifying the driver with a warning and assisting with the emergency brake. Other safety measures include Lane-Changing Oncoming and Lane-Changing Side, Junction Turning, Junction Crossing, and Evasive Steering Assist.
Among other important options, there's the Intelligent Speed Limit Assist or ISLA, meant to adjust the vehicle's speed according to the legal limit. To help switch beam intensities during nighttime when other vehicles are approaching from the opposite lane, there's the High Beam Assist (HBA). Furthermore, the Driver Attention Warning (DAW) analyses attention while driving. If it detects something, it will provide a warning and a rest recommendation. During a stop, it will send an alert when the vehicle in front has started moving.
The list goes on with safety systems like Blind-Spot Collision-avoidance Assist (BCA), Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM), Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA), Safe Exit Warning (SEW), and Forward/Side/Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (PCA). Suffice it to say that the Ioniq 6 is jam-packed with intelligent safety features that earned the five-star rating.