15 Car Models Score Top Points at Euro NCAP Tests, One Vehicle Lags Behind the Pack

Euro NCAP has released the crash test results for its largest group of vehicles this year, with 15 out of 16 cars scoring the coveted five-star rating. The real stars of this batch are the Chinese models from NIO and WEY, which impressed during the tests, and the DS 9, the only model with a four-star rating.
Euro NCAP has been very busy toward this year’s end as more carmakers rushed to have their cars tested following the 2022 procedure. The next year’s testing protocols are significantly tougher, encouraging carmakers to consider other road users in line with Euro NCAP’s Vision 2030. Before that happens, the Euro NCAP courtyard has been swamped with 16 models to test. What’s more impressive than the sheer number is that all, with one exception, have scored the maximum five-star rating.
You would probably be inclined to believe this exception is a Chinese model, but you’d be wrong. All Chinese vehicles tested in this round made a striking impression and scored five-star ratings. In the case of NIO ET7, this also meant maximum ratings in the Safety Assist department, next only to the Tesla Model S. The American EV scored big, as did previous models tested by Euro NCAP, the Model 3 and Model Y. Besides NIO ET7, the WEY Coffee 02 and smart#1, a brand now jointly owned by Geely, also achieved maximum scores.
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is probably a surprise appearance in this test round, as it just got out of the oven. The Korean electric sedan impressed with a 97% result in Adult Protection. Among electric models, the same top rating was achieved by the Toyota bZ4X and its twin Subaru Soltera. Nissan Ariya also scored a five-star rating, along with its bigger brother Nisan X-Trail (known as Rogue in the U.S.), which inherited the rating from Qashqai (Rogue Sport).
Other five-star models in this test round were the Honda Civic (European spec), Toyota Corolla Cross, Renault Austral, Range Rover, and Range Rover Sport. Isuzu D-Max was retested based on the 2022 protocols, retaining the five-star rating it got two years ago. The surprise laggard in the November round is the DS 9, a large family car available with a gas or hybrid powertrain in markets outside North America. The French luxury sedan lost points due in part to a penalty in the frontal offset test for being an aggressive impact partner toward other vehicles.
You would probably be inclined to believe this exception is a Chinese model, but you’d be wrong. All Chinese vehicles tested in this round made a striking impression and scored five-star ratings. In the case of NIO ET7, this also meant maximum ratings in the Safety Assist department, next only to the Tesla Model S. The American EV scored big, as did previous models tested by Euro NCAP, the Model 3 and Model Y. Besides NIO ET7, the WEY Coffee 02 and smart#1, a brand now jointly owned by Geely, also achieved maximum scores.
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is probably a surprise appearance in this test round, as it just got out of the oven. The Korean electric sedan impressed with a 97% result in Adult Protection. Among electric models, the same top rating was achieved by the Toyota bZ4X and its twin Subaru Soltera. Nissan Ariya also scored a five-star rating, along with its bigger brother Nisan X-Trail (known as Rogue in the U.S.), which inherited the rating from Qashqai (Rogue Sport).
Other five-star models in this test round were the Honda Civic (European spec), Toyota Corolla Cross, Renault Austral, Range Rover, and Range Rover Sport. Isuzu D-Max was retested based on the 2022 protocols, retaining the five-star rating it got two years ago. The surprise laggard in the November round is the DS 9, a large family car available with a gas or hybrid powertrain in markets outside North America. The French luxury sedan lost points due in part to a penalty in the frontal offset test for being an aggressive impact partner toward other vehicles.