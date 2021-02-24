Erik Buell Says He’s Not Involved in the Buell Motorcycles Revival

Last week’s announcement of Buell Motorcycles revival caused a lot of emotion. The name, although mostly out from the public eye for quite some time now, is still entrenched enough in the public consciousness to hint that, had it not been for Harley-Davidson’s poor choices a decade ago, it would have been a big player in the industry by now.
The revival of the moniker is fueled by the company holding control over it, Liquid Asset Partners (LAP). The comeback was announced by LAP’s Bill Melvin, who not only hinted at the revival, but also to a flood of no less than ten models over the next three years, ranging from dirt to touring bikes, and from dual-sport to cruisers. There's possibly even an electric two-wheeler in the cards.
The official announcement left out any indication of Buell’s founder, Erik Buell, being involved in this, and that led to speculation in some circles that the former Harley-Davidson employee might have a role to play.
He doesn’t, of course, and made that perfectly clear in an email sent over to Road Racing World.
Buell Motorcycles was born in 1983 in Michigan, and by the 1990s it was already beginning to become part of Harley-Davidson. As usual, the Milwaukee monster messed up a lot over the following decade, and in 2009 it killed Buell as a brand - Erik calls this outcome the result of unwise choices made by Harley’s executives.
Having lost Buell, the man moved on to create Erik Buell Racing, but for a variety of reasons that business failed too, and it eventually crossed over to LAP.
Presently, Erik Buell is involved in a company called FUELL, in the business of making electric “urban mobility solution for cities.” He says he has nothing to do with LAP’s announcement, and is no longer involved with neither EBR nor Buell Motorcycles.
