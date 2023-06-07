EPA Documents Reveal Rivian R1S Dual Motor Exceeds Power and Range Estimates

Rivian will start deliveries of the Dual-Motor variants this month, and official EPA documents show they might be better than initially thought. The R1S Dual Motor Large Pack is more powerful and has more range than Rivian's estimates, pointing to the improved efficiency of the Enduro motors.
Last month, Rivian announced that it started production of the Dual-Motor variants of its vehicles, with deliveries scheduled for June. The new variants will use the new Enduro drive units developed in-house. The Enduro motors should offer Rivian a clearer path to profitability, helping cut costs and boost efficiency. They are not only cheaper to produce but also more efficient, as Rivian showed in its initial estimates. The new motors are also more powerful, going from around 210 horsepower each to an estimated 350 horsepower maximum power in the Performance variants.
Rivian never offered the true power and range figures for the Dual-Motor R1S and R1T, but the estimates looked promising enough. The power was listed at about 600 horsepower for the Dual-Motor AWD and 700 horsepower for the Performance trims. When equipped with the Large battery pack, the R1S would go 340 miles(547 km) on a charge, whereas the R1T would go 350 miles. This compares favorably with the 321/328 miles (517/528 km) of the Quad-Motor versions.
However, a new EPA document reveals more details about the R1S Dual-Motor certification procedure. This includes rated power, efficiency, range, and MPGe figures, which show that the Dual-Motor versions are better than Rivian thought. The Rivian R1S Dual-Motor in the EPA documentation featured the Large battery pack, which has a 135 kWh capacity. Based on the listed power of the electric drivetrain (708 horsepower), this is the Performance variant of the electric SUV. It's also eight horsepower more powerful than initial estimates.
According to the EPA document shared on the Rivian Forums, the R1S Dual-Motor Large Packs has an EPA estimated range of 306 miles (491 km) when equipped with 20-inch wheels and all-terrain tires. Switching to street tires improves the situation tremendously, at 341 miles (548 km) with the 22-inch wheels and 352 miles (566 km) with the 21-inch wheels. The latter combination was previously estimated by Rivian to offer a range of 340 miles (547 km), showing improved results in the EPA tests. Although the document doesn't show the results for the R1T, it should fare even better, thanks to its lower weight.
Rivian will be able to offer even more range with the launch of the Max battery packs in August. The 180-kWh battery is expected to increase the range to more than 400 miles (644 km) for the R1T, while the R1S doesn't list the Max pack as an option. Finally, the Standard pack will arrive in July 2024, with an estimated 260/270 miles (418/435 km) range as the budget option. These will be the first Rivian vehicles that would qualify for the IRA tax credit thanks to their lower prices.
Rivian never offered the true power and range figures for the Dual-Motor R1S and R1T, but the estimates looked promising enough. The power was listed at about 600 horsepower for the Dual-Motor AWD and 700 horsepower for the Performance trims. When equipped with the Large battery pack, the R1S would go 340 miles(547 km) on a charge, whereas the R1T would go 350 miles. This compares favorably with the 321/328 miles (517/528 km) of the Quad-Motor versions.
However, a new EPA document reveals more details about the R1S Dual-Motor certification procedure. This includes rated power, efficiency, range, and MPGe figures, which show that the Dual-Motor versions are better than Rivian thought. The Rivian R1S Dual-Motor in the EPA documentation featured the Large battery pack, which has a 135 kWh capacity. Based on the listed power of the electric drivetrain (708 horsepower), this is the Performance variant of the electric SUV. It's also eight horsepower more powerful than initial estimates.
According to the EPA document shared on the Rivian Forums, the R1S Dual-Motor Large Packs has an EPA estimated range of 306 miles (491 km) when equipped with 20-inch wheels and all-terrain tires. Switching to street tires improves the situation tremendously, at 341 miles (548 km) with the 22-inch wheels and 352 miles (566 km) with the 21-inch wheels. The latter combination was previously estimated by Rivian to offer a range of 340 miles (547 km), showing improved results in the EPA tests. Although the document doesn't show the results for the R1T, it should fare even better, thanks to its lower weight.
Rivian will be able to offer even more range with the launch of the Max battery packs in August. The 180-kWh battery is expected to increase the range to more than 400 miles (644 km) for the R1T, while the R1S doesn't list the Max pack as an option. Finally, the Standard pack will arrive in July 2024, with an estimated 260/270 miles (418/435 km) range as the budget option. These will be the first Rivian vehicles that would qualify for the IRA tax credit thanks to their lower prices.