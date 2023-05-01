Rivian Dual-Motor Configurations Will Start Shipping This Month

Rivian offered a rare update on the dual-motor configurations of the R1S and R1T. Initially expected to launch next year, they were brought forward by Rivian's quest to lower production costs and offer more choices to customers. The Dual-Motor + Large Pack configurations are the earliest available, shipping as early as this month.
Rivian has exciting news for preorder and reservation holders, as the EV startup offered an update on their configurations' availability. According to a Rivian statement, most customers will receive their vehicles on time. About 10 percent of those waiting on their configurations were notified they would have their orders fulfilled earlier than previously communicated. This indicates that Rivian production is finally catching up with the demand.
Less than 5% of customers will see a delivery window estimate delay. Rivian says these delays are caused mainly by reconfigurations or changes in delivery addresses. A majority of them are less than two months later than expected, so Rivian is doing an excellent job at filling those orders. As production continues to ramp up, the EV startup announced 10,000 new customers about their delivery window. This corroborates with information that production at Rivian's Normal, Illinois, factory is getting up to speed.
More good news comes for those who ordered Dual-Motor configurations. Initially planned to arrive next year, the Enduro-powered trucks and SUVs will now become available as early as this month. The first to get into customers' hands will be the Dual-Motor + Large pack configurations, with a delivery window in May 2023. Dual-Motor + Max pack trims will arrive a tad later, in August, while those who placed a reservation for the Standard pack battery must wait until July 2024. Rivian is also shipping Black Mountain and Ocean Coast vegan leather configurations.
The company is still offering factory tours to its customers, and eagle-eyed folks have made interesting deductions based on what they saw during those tours. Rivian is now prioritizing R1S production to quench the demand, with three-quarters of the units being the electric SUV. Every shift assembles 80-90 vehicles, meaning the production rate with the current two shifts is 160-180 units per day. This puts Rivian on track to build the 50,000 trucks and SUVs in 2023, as promised.
What's more interesting is that Rivian no longer appears to batch configurations and can build its vehicles to order. This factor allowed it to accelerate deliveries for all customers, not just those with the most common specs. All EVs coming out of the production line are locked to customers. Still, when they make changes or cancel their orders, those vehicles go to the Rivian shop as inventory. But there aren't that many because the production flexibility is so high.
Rivian is also building a lot of EDV electric vans, and not all of them are Amazon-branded. We know Rivian wanted the retail giant to allow it to sell the delivery vans to other customers since Amazon scaled back its orders for 2023. The white vans in holding lots could be destined for other companies or used by Rivian for various tasks, such as mobile-service vehicles.
Less than 5% of customers will see a delivery window estimate delay. Rivian says these delays are caused mainly by reconfigurations or changes in delivery addresses. A majority of them are less than two months later than expected, so Rivian is doing an excellent job at filling those orders. As production continues to ramp up, the EV startup announced 10,000 new customers about their delivery window. This corroborates with information that production at Rivian's Normal, Illinois, factory is getting up to speed.
More good news comes for those who ordered Dual-Motor configurations. Initially planned to arrive next year, the Enduro-powered trucks and SUVs will now become available as early as this month. The first to get into customers' hands will be the Dual-Motor + Large pack configurations, with a delivery window in May 2023. Dual-Motor + Max pack trims will arrive a tad later, in August, while those who placed a reservation for the Standard pack battery must wait until July 2024. Rivian is also shipping Black Mountain and Ocean Coast vegan leather configurations.
The company is still offering factory tours to its customers, and eagle-eyed folks have made interesting deductions based on what they saw during those tours. Rivian is now prioritizing R1S production to quench the demand, with three-quarters of the units being the electric SUV. Every shift assembles 80-90 vehicles, meaning the production rate with the current two shifts is 160-180 units per day. This puts Rivian on track to build the 50,000 trucks and SUVs in 2023, as promised.
What's more interesting is that Rivian no longer appears to batch configurations and can build its vehicles to order. This factor allowed it to accelerate deliveries for all customers, not just those with the most common specs. All EVs coming out of the production line are locked to customers. Still, when they make changes or cancel their orders, those vehicles go to the Rivian shop as inventory. But there aren't that many because the production flexibility is so high.
Rivian is also building a lot of EDV electric vans, and not all of them are Amazon-branded. We know Rivian wanted the retail giant to allow it to sell the delivery vans to other customers since Amazon scaled back its orders for 2023. The white vans in holding lots could be destined for other companies or used by Rivian for various tasks, such as mobile-service vehicles.