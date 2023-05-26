Rivian Starts Production of the Dual-Motor R1T, First Customers Will Get It in June

Rivian fans will be able to buy the R1T at a more affordable price once the Dual-Motor variants start shipping in June. Rivian announced that the first customer Dual Motor R1T had already rolled off the production line in Normal, Illinois.
In October 2021, Rivian started sales of the first electric pickup truck, the R1T. The widely acclaimed truck retailed at $67,500 for a well-equipped Quad-Motor variant. Market conditions, inflation, and supply chain bottlenecks forced Rivian to raise the price of the R1T significantly. The Quad-Motor R1T with a Large Pack battery sells today for $87,000, which is expensive for most people. Rivian promised to introduce more affordable variants, notably Dual-Motor versions with smaller battery packs.
Rivian also started developing its own electric motors and associated gear as the Enduro drive unit. This was meant to replace Bosch-sourced drive units and help Rivian reduce losses. The Enduro motors are already in production, but the yields are still small, and Rivian installs them mainly in the EDV delivery vans. That's why Rivian still uses Bosch drive units in some of its vehicles, at least until in-house production catches up. With the Dual-Motor variants of the R1T and R1S, the EV startup will be able to equip more vehicles with the new Enduro motors, further optimizing costs.
The Dual-Motor R1T ended development with a hot testing session in frozen Alaska, as Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe revealed in a Twitter video. Soon after, the company announced that more affordable R1S and R1T variants would start shipping in May. This was a pleasant surprise because the Dual-Motor versions were initially planned to launch in 2024. Based on company communication, the first Dual-Motor configurations to ship are those equipped with the Large Pack battery.
Rivian confirmed that the first customer R1T customer Dual Motor R1T rolled off the production line in Normal, Illinois. Although no other information was offered, we believe this is indeed the Large Pack configuration previously announced for May delivery. Although June is not technically May, this is still close to RJ Scaringe's promises. If Rivian sticks to the original plan, Dual-Motor + Max Pack trims will arrive in August, while those who placed a reservation for the Standard Pack battery must wait until July 2024.
The Rivian R1T Dual-Motor + Large Pack should be the first Rivian qualifying for the IRA tax credit, although only for $3,750. This is because the battery pack does not comply with all the rules of origin introduced by the IRS on April 18. When considering the tax credit and the destination charges, qualifying customers will pay $77,050 for the R1T. Starting next year, when the Standard Pack configurations begin deliveries, the R1T will start at $71,050. That is, if Rivian doesn't raise the prices again by then.
The first customer Dual-Motor R1T rolled off the line this week, helping us continue to ramp Quad-Motor and our commercial van line. Deliveries start in June. https://t.co/E7Q5w5MCZo pic.twitter.com/LmH6b4dD7X— Rivian (@Rivian) May 25, 2023