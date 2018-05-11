autoevolution
 

Elon Musk Shows Boring Tunnel in Los Angeles, to Offer Free Rides

11 May 2018
Work is progressing at The Boring Company’s Los Angeles tunnel, with work being nearly completed, Elon Musk said in an Instagram post on Thursday.
The Tesla, SpaceX and Boring executive said that the tunnel is currently pending regulatory approval. When that is obtained, in a few months’ time, Musk promises to offer free rides to all passengers.

“Super huge thanks to everyone that helped with this project. Strong support from public, elected officials & regulators is critical to success,” said Musk.

After the initial hype has passed, The Boring Company is to charge less than the cost of a bus ticket for people who want to use the tunnel in either pods or on bikes or foot.

The tunnel to be opened soon is only a small part of the envisioned network of subterranean routes  that would ultimately be used for the Hyperloop system. This stretch starts in SpaceX’s parking lot in Hawthorne and goes to the Los Angeles International Airport. It only took Boring less than a year to complet. 

The more extended network of tunnels is likely to take much more time to be ready. As seen in the photo above, Boring plans a main artery that runs up and down the coast, but also one that enters the city, all the way to the Dodger stadium.

The Boring Company is currently trying to secure tunneling work in Chicago, for the route that would link downtown Chicago to O’Hare International Airport. The company is one of two entities left in the race to win the contract, joined by a conglomerate of several companies and investors called O’Hare Xpress LLC.

Back in February, the billionaire announced Boring had received a permit from the Washington, D.C., Department of Transportation to start preparatory and excavation work at a site in the U.S. capital.

 

