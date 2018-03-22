The Boring Company, One of Two Entries Left for the Chicago-O’Hare Tunnel

Elon Musk’s dream of getting an official tunnel digging contract from U.S. authorities is one step closer to getting real. On Wednesday, it was revealed that Musk’ Boring Company is one of two entities left in the race to win a contract in Chicago.

17 photos



“Strengthening connections between Chicago’s economic engines will drive our economy into the future, build on the city’s legacy of innovation and pay dividends for generations to come," Mayor Emanuel said.



“Today, we have two teams that have the ability to get the job done and create an express connection between downtown Chicago and O’Hare Airport without a taxpayer subsidy."



Chicago’s Chicago Infrastructure Trust will issue a Request for Proposals (RFP) to the two companies, which they will have to respond by May 18.



According to the RFP, the transit system would have to include a downtown station, an O’Hare station, as well as maintenance facilities. The city is okay with travel corridors both above and beyond ground.



The system would be operated by the builder, which means they can charge travelers, but the city asks for reasonable service fares that are less than the cost of current taxi and ride-share services.



Currently, Chicago estimates there are 20,000 people doing the daily commute between downtown and the airport, but forecasts are that by 2045 that number would grow to 35,000 per day.



Should Musk’s business be chosen for the task, The Boring Company will get some much needed on-the-job experience for its more ambitious goals of creating a According to city officials , The Boring Company will compete with O’Hare Xpress LLC (a conglomerate of several companies and investors) for the creation of an express service from downtown Chicago to O’Hare International Airport. The system is to provide 20 minutes or less rides, 50 percent faster than current transit time.“Strengthening connections between Chicago’s economic engines will drive our economy into the future, build on the city’s legacy of innovation and pay dividends for generations to come," Mayor Emanuel said.“Today, we have two teams that have the ability to get the job done and create an express connection between downtown Chicago and O’Hare Airport without a taxpayer subsidy."Chicago’s Chicago Infrastructure Trust will issue a Request for Proposals (RFP) to the two companies, which they will have to respond by May 18.According to the RFP, the transit system would have to include a downtown station, an O’Hare station, as well as maintenance facilities. The city is okay with travel corridors both above and beyond ground.The system would be operated by the builder, which means they can charge travelers, but the city asks for reasonable service fares that are less than the cost of current taxi and ride-share services.Currently, Chicago estimates there are 20,000 people doing the daily commute between downtown and the airport, but forecasts are that by 2045 that number would grow to 35,000 per day.Should Musk’s business be chosen for the task, The Boring Company will get some much needed on-the-job experience for its more ambitious goals of creating a hyperloop system in the United States.