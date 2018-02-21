Elon Musk Gets Green Light to Start Digging Holes in Washington, D.C.

According to a report by The Washington Post
, the Boring Company, Musk's brainchild in charge with the Hyperloop project, has received a permit from the Washington, D.C., Department of Transportation to start preparatory and excavation work at a site in the country’s capital.
The source reported the news on February 16, saying the permit has been issued on November 29, 2017. Last summer, Musk said he had received a verbal green light from D.C. authorities.
The location for the preliminary dig is at 53 New York Avenue NE in Washington, pretty much next door to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.
It’s not yet clear what preparatory digs mean. Both Boring and city representatives are trying to figure that out, together with what other permits might be needed. But that’s what happens when you do revolutionary work.
News of Musk getting a dig permit comes just days after rival Hyperloop One announced
it had signed a Framework Agreement with the Indian state of Maharashtra for a high-speed route linking the cities of Pune and Mumbai.
Neither Hyperloop One nor the Boring Company have any full-scale working prototype of the transport system, albeit Richard Branson’s company seems to be a bit ahead of the competition when it comes to testing.
The Hyperloop frenzy is based on Elon Musk’s crazy idea of transporting people in pods, through closed and preferably vacuumed tubes.
Although not an original idea, as it has been previewed in sci-fi literature for more than a century, the Hyperloop system has gained support from U.S.’ former administration, and from the current one, including from the Jared Kushner-led White House Office of American Innovation.