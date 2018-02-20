autoevolution
 

Virgin Hyperloop One to Link Pune to Mumbai

20 Feb 2018, 8:34 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
There are currently two big names trying to revolutionize mass transportation with their hyperloop concepts: Elon Musk and Richard Branson. Or, if you like, Boring battles Virgin in this fight. And, as of this week, is Boring 0, Virgin 1.
11 photos
Hyperloop OneHyperloop OneHyperloop OneHyperloop OneHyperloop OneHyperloop OneHyperloop OneHyperloop OneHyperloop OneHyperloop One
According to Richard Branson, the government of the Indian state of Maharashtra signed a Framework Agreement with Virgin Hyperloop One for the implementation of a high-speed route between the cities of Pune and Mumbai.

The agreement stipulates that the route would link central Pune, Navi Mumbai International Airport, and Mumbai, servicing some 26 million people and aiming for 150 million passenger trips per year.

The first step in the implementation of the project will be the implementation of an operational demonstration track. When work on the full operating track would be completed, authorities expect travel time between the two cities to be cut to 25 minutes (it usually takes a little over three hours).

“The 100 per cent electric, efficient system will also ease severe expressway congestion and could reduce greenhouse gas emissions up to 86,000 tons over 30 years,” said Branson on his blog.

No other details from the framework agreement have been provided.

A hyperloop system is a way of transport that operates in vacuum, using capsules to shoot passengers and cargo through enclosed tubes. Acceleration is achieved by electric propulsion, while the capsule floats above the tracks using magnetic levitation.

In theory, the Hyperloop system would help achieve speeds up to three times higher than the current high-speed rail trains. The biggest difference, however, is that the capsules would be on-demand, meaning no schedule, no having to wait for a capsule, no time wasted at unwanted stops, because, well, there will be no stations, other than the start and finish one.

Follow autoevolution this weekend for complete details on the hyperloop systems currently being developed by Musk and Branson.
Richard Branson Hyperloop Elon Musk high-speed trains
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Who's Your Number One? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Immortal ICE King Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
CITROEN C3 AircrossCITROEN C3 Aircross CrossoverKIA cee'dKIA cee'd CompactKIA CeedKIA Ceed CompactCITROEN BerlingoCITROEN Berlingo Medium MPVCITROEN BerlingoCITROEN Berlingo Medium MPVAll car models  