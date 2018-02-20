Virgin Hyperloop One to Link Pune to Mumbai

There are currently two big names trying to revolutionize mass transportation with their hyperloop concepts: Elon Musk and Richard Branson. Or, if you like, Boring battles Virgin in this fight. And, as of this week, is Boring 0, Virgin 1.

The agreement stipulates that the route would link central Pune, Navi Mumbai International Airport, and Mumbai, servicing some 26 million people and aiming for 150 million passenger trips per year.



The first step in the implementation of the project will be the implementation of an operational demonstration track. When work on the full operating track would be completed, authorities expect travel time between the two cities to be cut to 25 minutes (it usually takes a little over three hours).



“The 100 per cent electric, efficient system will also ease severe expressway congestion and could reduce greenhouse gas emissions up to 86,000 tons over 30 years,” said Branson on his blog.



No other details from the framework agreement have been provided.



In theory, the Hyperloop system would help achieve speeds up to three times higher than the current high-speed rail trains. The biggest difference, however, is that the capsules would be on-demand, meaning no schedule, no having to wait for a capsule, no time wasted at unwanted stops, because, well, there will be no stations, other than the start and finish one.



