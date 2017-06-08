autoevolution

Hyperloop One Reveals Nine Possible Routes around Europe

 
8 Jun 2017, 10:50 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Technology
After exploding onto the scene two years ago, the new transportation method imagined by Elon Musk and picked up by several other companies has quietly gone under the radar lately.
However, that's only because everyone is past the planning phase and busy working on the full-scale test tracks that will test the technology for the first time in similar conditions to those in the real world. If the Hyperloop actually turns out to be a viable solution, that is.

Hyperloop One is one of the most advanced competitors, with the test track under construction in North Las Vegas, the pod design all but ready (at least for testing purposes), and everything else planned out for the immediate future. Even though the length of the track has been shortened compared to their original announcement, the team is still hopeful to reach very high speeds, even though the 700 mph (1,126 km/h) target might be out of reach now.

This April, Hyperloop One released 11 routes planned for the North American region, including Boston-Somerset-Providence, Cheyenne-Houston, Chicago-Columbus-Pittsburgh, Denver-Colorado Springs, Denver-Vail, Kansas City-St. Louis, Los Angeles-San Diego, Miami-Orlando or Reno-Las Vegas.

This Tuesday, the company did the same thing for Europe, presenting nine separate routes that would the major cities in some of the busiest, most densely populated areas on the Old Continent. Three of them focus on the UK, but others link Estonia to Finland or even Spain to Morocco in Northern Africa. Other countries that would benefit from Hyperloop One's planned routes include Holland, Poland or Italy.

But planning routes from behind a computer screen is the easiest part. Actually getting the permits from the local authorities, coming up with a precise itinerary that takes into account the topography of the land, and then going ahead with building the Hyperloop track - those will prove to be much more difficult tasks. Not to mention more expensive.

Hyperloop promises to revolutionize land transport by reaching speeds greater than those of commercial airliners for a fraction of the cost and with minimal - if any - emissions. The plan is to build encapsulated tubes with near vacuum inside in which magnetic pods levitate, enabling them to reach very high speeds thanks to the virtually non-existent friction.

Hyperloop One had its first full-scale test run planned for the beginning of this year, but the schedule has been moved forward due to some delays. However, we should get something to talk about from them later this year, which would mark a very important moment in the development of this new high-speed transportation method.

hyperloop one Hyperloop Europe alternative transportation
press release
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78