Electric MINI on the Overseas Highway Is What We Needed to See This Week

The effects of the coronavirus pandemic has completely changes our lives, and probably things will never be the same no matter how or when it will end. But there’s nothing stopping us from seeing how things once were, and how they might be again.
For most of us living in the civilized world, a road trip seems like a distant dream. Possibly millions of cars have not been moved from their parking spaces for days, maybe weeks, and we all but forgot how good it feels to drive down a worth-visiting road and enjoying the scenery.
For all of us feeling this way, MINI released on Thursday a few images showing the electric SE cruising down the Overseas Highway that passes through the Florida Keys. The drive, MINI makes sure to mention, was made “before the outbreak of COVID-19.”
The drive was of course part of the moves MINI makes to promote the SE, but we can easily set that aside and just enjoy the few photos showing the car in South Beach, Miami, in the Wynwood Art District, or on Highway No. 1.
“During the journey along the Overseas Highway from the mainland to Key West, the incredible flair of the islands is visible with every kilometre that passes,” MINI says.
As all things in life, the virus will eventually go away. It will not destroy cities, or the scenery, or the human spirit. People will be back on the road, and perhaps this time they’ll actually get to make the drive they always dreamed of making.
The Overseas Highway is just one of the places worth visiting after all this goes away. There are many others worth visiting, each with its own unique feel, and maybe when this will all be over we’ll have plenty of inspiration to enjoy them all.
For all of us feeling this way, MINI released on Thursday a few images showing the electric SE cruising down the Overseas Highway that passes through the Florida Keys. The drive, MINI makes sure to mention, was made “before the outbreak of COVID-19.”
The drive was of course part of the moves MINI makes to promote the SE, but we can easily set that aside and just enjoy the few photos showing the car in South Beach, Miami, in the Wynwood Art District, or on Highway No. 1.
“During the journey along the Overseas Highway from the mainland to Key West, the incredible flair of the islands is visible with every kilometre that passes,” MINI says.
As all things in life, the virus will eventually go away. It will not destroy cities, or the scenery, or the human spirit. People will be back on the road, and perhaps this time they’ll actually get to make the drive they always dreamed of making.
The Overseas Highway is just one of the places worth visiting after all this goes away. There are many others worth visiting, each with its own unique feel, and maybe when this will all be over we’ll have plenty of inspiration to enjoy them all.